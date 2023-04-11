What is T. R. Knight's net worth?

T. R. Knight is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. T. R. Knight made his Broadway debut in the 2001 revival of "Noises Off". He went on to appear in multiple Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, and then made the move to on-camera work. He went on to appear in guest starring roles on such shows as "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", and "Frasier". In 2005, he was cast in the role that would make him a household name, as Dr. George O'Malley on "Grey's Anatomy". He appeared on the show from 2005-2009, appearing in 103 episodes. Since leaving the program, he has guest starred on shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", and "The Good Wife."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 26, 1973 (50 years old) Place of Birth: Minneapolis Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare T. R. Knight's Net Worth

Early Life

Theodore Raymond Knight was born on March 26, 1973 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended Annunciation Catholic School from kindergarten to eighth grade. At the age of 12, he got involved in theatre at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. After finishing eighth grade, he received the Connors Foundation Scholarship as a freshman and apprenticed at the Children's Theatre Company. He attended the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield for high school. During this time, he also worked at the local Red Owl supermarket along with his brother. After high school, he enrolled at the University of St. Thomas for a brief period of time, though he dropped out and soon after landed leading roles at the Guthrie Theater.

Early Career

Knight eventually moved to New York City to pursue his dream of acting. He appeared onstage and played opposite Patti LuPone in the 2001 Broadway revival of "Noises Off." In 2003, he performed as Damis in "Tartuffe." The same year, he also appeared in the Off-Broadway production of "Scattergood." For his performance, he received a Drama Desk Award nomination in the Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play category. Knight also landed a regular cast member role in the short-lived television series "Charlie Lawrence" on CBS in 2003. He also appeared in an episode of "Frasier." The following year, he starred in the Off-Broadway production of the drama "Boy" at Primary Stages. Additionally, he appeared in episodes of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

Grey's Anatomy

The next year, in 2005, he was cast in his breakthrough role as Dr. George O'Malley in the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." In the show, his character was first introduced as a surgical intern at the fictional hospital before working his way up to the resident level. The show closely followed his relationships with the other characters on the show, played by Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and Justin Chambers, among others.

Knight was originally expected to only appear on "Grey's Anatomy" for one season. However, he was a popular character and remained on the show for five seasons. At the conclusion of the fifth season, it was confirmed he would not be returning for a sixth season in 2009. Overall, he appeared in 103 episodes of the show.

Knight has since stated that this decision was the result of miscommunication between him and the show's executive producer, Shonda Rhimes and his character's lack of screentime. He has also alluded to the fact that his decision to come out as gay in his real life may have played a role in him being cut from the show.

While on "Grey's Anatomy," Knight received positive reviews for his performances. Along with the rest of the cast, he received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards. He also was nominated for a Golden Nymph Award in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film, among other awards and nominations.

Other Work

After "Grey's Anatomy," Knight continued booking work. In 2009, he starred as Leo Frank in a production of the musical "Parade" which opened at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angles. He returned to Broadway in 2010, appearing in "A Life in the Theatre" as the character of John opposite Patrick Stewart. In 2011 he appeared in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." From 2012 to 2013, he appeared in seven episodes of "The Good Wife" as character Jordan Karahalios. In 2013, he appeared in the film "42."

In 2016, he appeared in four episodes of "11.22.63" followed by six episodes of "The Catch" in 2017. The same year, he also appeared in "When We Rise" and "Genius: Einstein." In 2018, he appeared in "Genuis: Picasso." The next year, he appeared in both "God Friended Me" and "the Bravest Knight," voicing the main character. In 2020, he remained busy, booking roles in "Will & Grace" and the miniseries, "The Comey Rule." He also landed a main role in the first season of "The Flight Attendant" and returned as a recurring cast member in the show's second season. The cast of the show received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

Personal Life

Knight is openly gay. He began dating Patrick B. Leahy after moving to New York. Leahy is a ballet dancer and writer. The couple married in October of 2013 in Hudson, New York. They had already been living together for six years. Prior to this, he was romantically linked to Mark Cornelsen from 2007 to 2009.

Real Estate

In 2007 T.R. paid $2.912 million for a home in Los Angeles. He listed this home for sale in September 2010 for a shade under $4 million. He ultimately accepted a slight loss when he sold the property in April 2011 for $2.7 million. The loss was actually much more because Knight had performed a major renovation perform moving in and reportedly spent a year living a nearby rental while the work was being done.