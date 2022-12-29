What Is T.J. Holmes' Net Worth and Salary?

T.J. Holmes is an American journalist and television personality who has a net worth of $7 million. T.J. Holmes first attracted national attention in 2006 as a CNN anchor and correspondent, and he anchored "Saturday & Sunday Morning" on the network. T.J. signed a multi-platform talent deal with BET in December 2011, and he subsequently left CNN and hosted the show "Don't Sleep" on BET in 2012. Holmes later worked as a substitute weekend anchor for MSNBC, a fill-in correspondent and anchor for CNN, and an anchor and correspondent for ABC News. In September 2020, T.J. became an anchor on "GMA3: What You Need to Know," and in 2022, he made headlines due to his relationship with his co-anchor, Amy Robach.

Early Life

T.J. Holmes was born Loutelious Holmes, Jr. on August 19, 1977, in West Memphis, Arkansas. He has an older sibling, and his family nicknamed him "T. Jr." Holmes started using the name "T.J." when he began his TV career. Holmes earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Arkansas.

Career

T.J.'s television career began at Joplin, Missouri's KSNF Channel 16 after he drove there from the University of Arkansas campus to deliver his reel and résumé. The station hired him on the spot, and he worked as a producer, weekend anchor, and assignment reporter during his time there. In 2000, Holmes returned to Arkansas to work as a general assignment reporter at the Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV. Less than a year later, T.J. was promoted to weekend anchor. In 2003, he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area's KNTV, an NBC O&O station where he anchored the 5 p.m. news. While working for KNTV, Holmes covered the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, the California recall election of Governor Gray Davis, and Scott Peterson's murder trial. In October 2006, T.J. began working at CNN as a correspondent and news anchor, and after his "Saturday & Sunday Morning" co-anchor, Betty Nguyen, left in March 2010, Holmes anchored the program alone. At CNN, he reported on events such as the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech, and Pope Benedict XIV's 2008 visit to the United States. T.J. also anchored numerous significant news stories, including terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, and Glasgow, Scotland, as well as Saddam Hussein's execution.

Holmes left CNN in 2011 after entering into a deal with BET Networks, and his last day there was Christmas Day. When T.J. signed with BET, Stephen G. Hill, the network's President of Music Programming and Specials, stated, "We are simply ecstatic to have T.J. Holmes coming to our fold. He's been an outstanding news anchor and we look forward to working with him in a variety of new ways on BET. It's now upon us to develop vehicles that capture his intelligence, curiosity about the world, warmth, humor and compassion. It's a challenge that we are happy to have." Holmes hosted the BET series "Don't Sleep" in 2012, and it earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Series. The show was cancelled in March 2013, and T.J. left BET.

Beginning in late 2012, T.J. worked as a substitute anchor on MSNBC and appeared on the shows "NewsNation with Tamron Hall" and "Weekends with Alex Witt" on the network. In mid-2013, he briefly returned to CNN to anchor coverage of the George Zimmerman murder trial. In September 2014, Holmes joined ABC News on a freelance basis. There, he substituted on "America This Morning," "World News Now," and "Good Morning America," and in December 2014, he was promoted to a permanent co-anchor on "World News Now."

T.J. was hired as a co-anchor on "GMA3: What You Need to Know" in September 2020, and in December 2022, Holmes and his co-host, Amy Robach, were taken off the air after news of their romantic relationship broke. ABC News president Kim Godwin reportedly said during an editorial call that the relationship was "an internal and an external distraction" and that "while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. And so, for now, I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air, while we figure this out."

Personal Life

T.J. has been a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, and he has served on Emory University's Board of Visitors and the University of Arkansas' Chancellor's Board of Advisors. In 2007, the Arkansas Alumni Association at Holmes' alma mater presented him with the Young Alumni Award, and 2011, he was included on "The Root 100," an annual list of "the 100 most important black influencers between the ages of 25 and 45" put out by "The Root" magazine.

T.J. wed attorney Marilee Fiebig on March 1, 2010, and they have a daughter named Sabine, who was born in 2013. Holmes was previously married to Amy Ferson, and they welcomed son Jaiden and daughter Brianna before divorcing in 2007.

Amy Robach Affair

T.J. and Marilee separated in August 2022, and shortly after, it was reported that Holmes was in a relationship with his "GMA3" co-host Amy Robach. A source told "People" magazine that Holmes and Robach did not begin their relationship until separating from their spouses, stating, "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Award Nominations

Holmes has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, Outstanding Morning Program for "Good Morning America" (2019) and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "GMA3: What You Need to Know" (2021). In 2018, he received a News & Documentary Emmy nomination for Outstanding News Special for "The Great American Eclipse" episode of "ABC News Specials."