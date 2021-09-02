Sydney Sweeney Net Worth:

What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth?

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress who has had significant recurring roles on the television series "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Sharp Objects." Sydney Sweeney has a net worth of $4 million. Additionally, she has starred in the Netflix series "Everything Sucks!" and the HBO teen drama "Euphoria." Sweeney has also been in a number of movies, including "Big Time Adolescence," "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood," and "The Voyeurs."

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Sydney Sweeney was born in 1997 in Spokane, Washington. Her mother Lisa is a lawyer, while her father Scott works in medicine. She has a younger brother named Trent. Sweeney first got interested in acting when an independent film came to shoot in her town. To convince her parents to allow her to audition, she presented them with a five-year business plan. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Los Angeles, California so Sweeney could pursue an acting career.

As a preteen, Sweeney made her feature film debut in 2009's "ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction," which screened at a variety of film festivals in the United States. The same year, she had guest roles on the television superhero drama "Heroes" and on the police procedural series "Criminal Minds."

Television Career

Following her 2009 debut, Sweeney was in the pilot episode of the NBC police procedural "Chase." She also appeared in an episode of "90210," the fourth series of the popular "Beverly Hills, 90210" franchise. Sweeney was subsequently in episodes of the Disney XD series "Kickin' It," the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," the sitcom "The Middle," and the teen mystery drama "Pretty Little Liars."

Sweeney had her biggest year yet in 2018. First, she was in the Netflix series "Everything Sucks!," about two groups of high school students in Oregon in the 1990s. Sweeney played the main character of Emaline Addario, a junior in drama club. Other cast members included Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Quinn Liebling, and Elijah Stevenson. Later in 2018, Sweeney appeared in the HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects" in the recurring role of Alice, a roommate whom Amy Adams' character meets at a psychiatric facility. For her performance, Sweeney researched stories of girls with mental illness, and visited hospitals that had self-harming patients. The same year, Sweeney had another recurring role on the dystopian Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale," playing the pious Eden Spencer. Following this, in 2019, she began appearing in the main role of Cassie Howard on the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria." In 2021, she starred in the acclaimed HBO miniseries "The White Lotus."

Film Career

In the early 2010s, Sweeney appeared in such films as "The Ward," a supernatural horror film directed by John Carpenter, and "Spiders 3D," a science-fiction monster film. Subsequent credits included "Angels in Stardust," "The Martial Arts Kid," "Stolen From Suburbia," "Cassidy Way," "The Horde," "Vikes," and "Dead Ant." In 2018, Sweeney was in "Relentless" and "The Wrong Daughter," and had a starring role in the horror film "Along Came the Devil." She also appeared briefly in the neo-noir thriller "Under the Silver Lake," starring Andrew Garfield. The next year, Sweeney was in three major movies: the coming-of-age comedy "Big Time Adolescence," the romantic drama "Clementine," and Quentin Tarantino's revisionist historical drama "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. In the lattermost film, Sweeney played the character of Snake, a member of the Manson family.

In 2020, Sweeney starred in the supernatural horror film "Nocturne," which was the fourth installment in the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" anthology series. She played Juliet Lowe, a pianist in her senior year of high school who becomes dangerously jealous of her twin sister, played by Madison Iseman. Following this, Sweeney starred in the erotic thriller "The Voyeurs," and had a supporting role in the thriller "Night Teeth."

Other Endeavors

In addition to feature films, Sweeney has appeared in such short films as "Takeo," "Night Blind," "Held," "Love Made Visible," "The Unborn," and "It Happened Again Last Night." Beyond film and television, she appeared in the 2019 music video for Halsey's song "Graveyard." Additionally, Sweeney serves as an executive producer under her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Personal Life

For her higher education, Sweeney went to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied entrepreneurship. On top of this, she is a trained MMA fighter.

Sweeney's romantic life has been kept largely private. However, it has been reported that she is dating Jonathan Davino, a restaurateur and heir to the pizza company Pompei.