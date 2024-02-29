What is Susan Sullivan's Net Worth?

Susan Sullivan is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Susan Sullivan is best known for her roles as Lenore Curtin Delaney on the NBC daytime soap opera "Another World," as Lois Adams on the ABC sitcom "It's a Living," as Maggie Channing on the CBS primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest," as Kitty Montgomery on the ABC sitcom "Dharma & Greg," and as Martha Rodgers on "Castle."

Early Life

Susan Sullivan was born on November 18, 1942, in New York City to parents Helen and Brendan Sullivan. Her father worked as an advertising executive. She was raised on Long Island with her brother, Brandan, and sister, Brigid. She attended and graduated from Freeport High School in 1960. She then enrolled at Hofstra University and earned a bachelor's degree in drama in 1964.

Career

Sullivan got her start acting in the 1960s when she played opposite Dustin Hoffman in the Broadway play "Jimmy Shine." In 1969, she landed a contract with Universal Studios and began guest-starring on several series. In 1970, she became a series regular on "The Best of Everything" as character April Morrison. She also landed the role of Nancy Condon on the daytime drama, "A World Apart." She appeared in 324 episodes from 1970 to 1971.

She was cast in what would become one of her most notable early roles in 1971 when she began appearing as Lenore Moore in the NBC daytime soap opera "Another World." From 1971 to 1976, she appeared in 221 episodes of the show. While on the show, she appeared in the television film "Between Time and Timbuktu." She also had guest-starring roles on shows like "Medical Center," "S.W.A.T.," "McMillan & Wife," "Petrocelli," "Barnaby Jones," "Bert D'Angelo/Superstar," and "Bell, Book and Candle."

In 1976, she appeared in two episodes of "Kojak." She also landed a series regular role in "Rich Man, Poor Man Book II" as the character Maggie Porter. She appeared in 20 episodes of the show from 1976 to 1977. She then played the character of Dr. Elaina Marks opposite Bill Bixby in the "Incredible Hulk" pilot in 1977 and also appeared in the "Having Babies" as Dr. Julie Farr. She then appeared as the lead role in "Julie Farr, M.D." in 1978, a series based on her character in "Having Babies." For her work on the series, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The same year, she portrayed Poker Alice opposite James Garner on "The New Maverick."

In 1979, Sullivan appeared in the television film "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" and in an episode of "The Love Boat." In 1980, she appeared in "Taxi," "Marriage is Alive and Well," The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd," and "City in Fear." She also landed a series regular role in "It's a Living" as the character Lois Adams. In 1981, she appeared in an episode of "Fantasy Island."

Sullivan's next major role came when she was cast as Maggie Gioberti Channing in the soap opera "Falcon Crest" in 1981. The series became a hit and she appeared in 207 episodes of the show between 1981 and 1989. During her time on the show, she was nominated for three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role: Prime Time. She decided to leave the show at the beginning of the ninth season. During the first episode of the ninth season, her character drowned.

While on "Falcon Crest," Sullivan did not appear in many other projects. She had a role in the television film "Cave-In!" in 1983 and the television film "Rage of Angels: The Story Continues" in 1986. After leaving "Falcon Crest," she took on more new roles. She appeared in "Doctor Doctor," "Perry Mason: The Case of the Ruthless Reporter," and "A Perfect Stranger." Her next recurring role came in 1995 when she was cast in "The Monroes" as Kathryn Monroe.

In 1997, Sullivan landed another series regular role when she was cast as Kitty Montgomery in "Dharma & Greg." In 1999, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her work on the show. In both 1998 and 2000, she was nominated for a Viewers for Quality Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She remained on the show until 2002.

From 2001 to 2002, she voiced a character in five episodes of "Justice League." Over the next few years, she appeared in episodes of "Dead Like Me," "I'm with Her," "Joan of Arcadia," "Judging Amy," "Hope & Faith," "Two and a Half Men," and "Brothers and Sisters."

In 2009, she was cast in the series "Castle" as the character Martha Rodgers. She was a series regular on the show from 2009 to 2016, appearing in a total of 173 episodes. Following her time on "Castle," she voiced a character in "Big Hero 6: The Series" from 2017 to 2020. In 2018, she began appearing in "The Kominsky Method." She also appeared in five episodes of "Last Man Standing" from 2018 to 2020. In 2021, she appeared in "Smartphone Theatre." The following year, she had roles in "The Drop," "Diary of a Spy," and "The Grotto."

Personal Life

Sullivan married Connell Cowan in 1991. He is a psychologist and author. The couple met and began dating in 1989. Earlier in her life, she was in a relationship with actor Cary Grant in the 1960s. Sullivan has homes on both the East and West coasts and splits her time between them.