What is Susan Saint James' Net Worth?

Susan Saint James is an American actress and activist who has a net worth of $60 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, former NBC executive and entrepreneur Dick Ebersol.

Susan Saint James is an American actress and activist best known for her roles in the television series "McMillan & Wife" and "Kate & Allie." With a career spanning five decades, she became a household name through her engaging performances and later dedicated herself to philanthropic endeavors. A Golden Globe-winning actress, Saint James was a staple on television screens throughout the 1970s and 1980s, gaining recognition for her ability to portray both dramatic and comedic roles with ease. Beyond acting, she has been actively involved in charitable causes, particularly with the Special Olympics, where she has served as a dedicated advocate for decades. Her career and humanitarian efforts have made her a beloved figure both in and outside of Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Susan Saint James was born Susan Jane Miller on August 14, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, but she was raised in Rockford, Illinois. From a young age, she showed an interest in performing and started modeling as a teenager. Her passion for the arts led her to attend Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois, a private Catholic girls' school where she further developed her confidence in public performance.

After high school, she enrolled at Connecticut College, where she studied liberal arts. However, her academic career was short-lived, as her aspirations in acting soon led her to pursue roles in television and film.

Breakthrough in Hollywood

Saint James' acting career began at the age of 20 when she landed a role in the 1966 television movie "Fame Is the Name of the Game." Her performance impressed producers, leading to a regular role in the spin-off series "The Name of the Game," where she played Peggy Maxwell, a research assistant. This role earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 1969, marking her first major industry recognition.

In 1971, she secured another breakthrough role as Sally McMillan in the crime drama series "McMillan & Wife."Starring alongside Rock Hudson, she played the sharp, witty, and resourceful wife of a San Francisco police commissioner. The show became a major success, with Saint James' performance earning her four Golden Globe nominations, including a win for Best Actress in 1972.

Her on-screen chemistry with Rock Hudson was a key element of the show's success, and she became a household name as viewers embraced her independent yet playful portrayal of a detective's wife who frequently assisted in solving cases.

Success in the 1980s: "Kate & Allie"

After her departure from "McMillan & Wife," Saint James took on various television and film projects throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s. However, it was in 1984 that she reinvented herself in a new type of role—as Kate McArdle in the CBS sitcom "Kate & Allie."

Co-starring with Jane Curtin, Saint James played a divorced mother navigating single parenthood while sharing a home with her best friend. The show, which ran from 1984 to 1989, was a critical and commercial success, with Saint James' performance resonating with audiences due to its realistic portrayal of modern family life. She received three consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role.

"Kate & Allie" was groundbreaking in that it challenged traditional family structures on television, portraying two independent women successfully raising their children without husbands. The show remains one of Saint James' most beloved works and cemented her status as a TV icon.

Film Roles and Other Television Work

Though best known for her television roles, Saint James also had a notable film career, appearing in movies such as:

"Outlaw Blues" (1977)

"How to Beat the High Cost of Living" (1980)

"Love at First Bite" (1979)

She made guest appearances on various TV shows in the 1990s and 2000s, including "Suits," "The Drew Carey Show, "and "Law & Order: SVU."

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Outside of acting, Saint James has devoted much of her time to charitable causes. Since 1972, she has been an active supporter of the Special Olympics, serving on its Board of Directors and advocating for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

In her personal life, Saint James has been married three times. In 1981, she married television executive Dick Ebersol, the former NBC Sports chairman, with whom she had three children.

Tragically, in 2004, their youngest son, Teddy, was killed in a plane crash at the age of 14. Following this devastating loss, Saint James took a step back from Hollywood, focusing on family and philanthropy.

Real Estate

In 2004, Dick and Susan paid $10.4 million for a mansion in Telluride, Colorado. They listed the 13,000-square-foot mansion in 2011 for $14 million. A year later, they accepted $11.3 million for the home. Their primary residence is a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, but they also own property in California and Massachusetts.