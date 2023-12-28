What is Storm Reid's Net Worth?

Storm Reid is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Storm Reid is known for her roles in such films as "Sleight," "A Wrinkle in Time," "Don't Let Go," "The Invisible Man," and "Missing." She has also appeared on television, with notable credits including the Netflix miniseries "When They See Us" and the HBO series "Euphoria" and "The Last of Us." For her performance in the "Left Behind" episode of "The Last of Us" in 2023, Reid earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Early Life and Education

Storm Reid was born on July 1, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia to Robyn and Rodney. She has three older siblings: brother Josh and sisters Iman and Paris. Passionate about acting from an early age, Reid moved with her family to Los Angeles in the early 2010s to pursue her career. Later, after her career took off, she began attending the University of Southern California, majoring in drama.

Film Career

Reid made her big-screen debut in 2013, playing Emily in Steve McQueen's Best Picture Oscar-winning film "12 Years a Slave." Three years later, she played the younger sister of Jacob Latimore's protagonist in the superhero drama "Sleight." Reid also appeared in "Lea to the Rescue," part of the "American Girl" film series. In 2017, she was in "A Happening of Monumental Proportions," the directorial debut of Judy Greer. In the film, Reid played the daughter of Common's character. She went on to have her breakout role the next year in Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time," based on the science-fantasy adventure novel by Madeleine L'Engle. Reid starred as Meg Murry, a gifted but bullied and depressed girl who embarks on a journey through space and time with her brother and friend. Other members of the cast include Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Chris Pine, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Although "A Wrinkle in Time" was a commercial bomb, Reid's performance was widely praised.

After "A Wrinkle in Time," Reid starred alongside David Oyelowo in the 2019 science-fiction horror thriller "Don't Let Go." The following year, she appeared in another science-fiction horror film, "The Invisible Man," based on the H. G. Wells novel. Reid next played Tyla DuBois in James Gunn's DC superhero film "The Suicide Squad," released in 2021. She followed that with a supporting role in the 2022 action crime thriller "One Way," starring Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon. Reid went on to star in two films in 2023. In the first, the screenlife thriller "Missing," she played a teenager trying to find her missing mother through the Internet. A sequel to the 2018 film "Searching," the film was a solid critical and commercial hit. Reid's second film of 2023 was another sequel, the gothic supernatural horror film "The Nun II." She starred alongside Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Anna Popplewell in the commercially successful film.

Television Career

Reid first appeared on television in 2012, playing the young version of Danielle Deadwyler's protagonist Erica in the made-for-TV movie "A Cross to Bear." She next appeared in episodes of the series "The Thundermans" and "Adam DeVine's House Party" in 2013. In the years after that, Reid made guest appearances on such shows as "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Chicago P.D." After a break from the small screen, she returned in 2019 to play Lisa in Ava DuVernay's acclaimed Netflix miniseries "When They See Us." Also that year, Reid lent her voice to the animated series "The Bravest Knight" and began playing Gia Bennett on the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria."

Adding to her already prominent year on screen in 2023, Reid played orphaned military school student Riley Abel in the "Left Behind" episode of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series "The Last of Us." She guest-starred as the best friend of Bella Ramsey's main character Ellie, a teenager being smuggled across the United States during a fungal pandemic. For her performance, Reid earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Also in 2023, Reid voiced the role of Emily in the "Juneteenth" episode of the Disney+ animated series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."