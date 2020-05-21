Stevin John aka Blippi net worth: Stevin John aka Blippi is an American children's entertainer and educator who has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for his content on YouTube and Amazon Video.

Stevin John aka Blippi was born in Ellensburg, Washington in May 1988. His real name is Stephen J. Grossman. His Blippi character provides educational videos for children. His character always wears a blue and orange beanie cap as well as a blue shirt, orange suspenders, and a bow tie. John used to be a gross out comedian and was known as Steezy Grossman. He found his inspiration for Blippi when his two year old nephew was watching low quality YouTube videos. He published his first Blippi video in January 2014. Since then he has sold Blippi toys and DVDs and also produces content in Spanish. In 2019 he had a Blippi tour but was criticized that Blippi was not played by him.