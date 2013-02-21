Steven Yeun net worth: Steven Yeun is an American actor, born in Korea, who has a net worth of $4 million dollars. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Steven Yeun, also known as Yuen Sang-Yeop, grew up in Troy, Michigan. He discovered a love of theater and improv during his freshman year at Kalamazoo College.

He went on to join his college's improv group, and after graduating, he convinced his parents to allow him to pursue a performance career full-time. After relocating to Chicago, Illinois, he joined Second City Improv, and then made the move to Los Angeles. The move proved to be a smart choice, and after booking a guest-starring role on "The Big Bang Theory", he won the role that would put him on the map, as Glenn on "The Walking Dead". In addition to his work on "The Walking Dead", he has also appeared on such shows as "Law & Order: LA". "The Warehouse", and "NTSF:SD:SUV".