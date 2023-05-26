Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Mar 4, 1961 (62 years old) Place of Birth: Briarwood Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer, Television Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Steven Weber's Net Worth

What is Steven Weber's Net Worth?

Steven Weber is an actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $6 million. Steven Weber is best known for starring as Brian Hackett on the NBC sitcom "Wings." He has also had substantial roles on such shows as "Cursed," "Once and Again," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "NCIS: New Orleans," "13 Reasons Why," and "Chicago Med," among many others. On the big screen, Weber's credits include "Hamburger Hill," "Jeffrey," "Sour Grapes," and "The Perfection."

Early Life and Education

Steven Weber was born on March 4, 1961 in the Queens borough of New York City to nightclub singer Fran and nightclub manager and performer Stuart. He is Jewish. Weber was educated at the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan, and then at State University of New York at Purchase, from which he earned his BFA.

Television Career

Weber first appeared on television as a child, in commercials. As an adult, he appeared in episodes of "American Playhouse," "As the World Turns," "Crime Story," and "Kojak" in the 1980s. Weber landed his breakthrough role in 1990 when he began playing airplane pilot Brian Hackett on the NBC sitcom "Wings." He starred opposite Tim Daly, who played his brother Joe, and Crystal Bernard, who played their childhood friend Helen. A hit show, "Wings" ran for eight seasons through 1997. During that time, Weber portrayed John F. Kennedy in the miniseries "The Kennedys of Massachusetts" and starred as Jack Torrance in the miniseries adaptation of "The Shining." He also began doing voice work, lending his voice to such animated shows as "Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man" and "All Dogs Go to Heaven: The Series." Closing out the decade, Weber starred in the television films "Love Letters" and "Late Last Night."

Kicking off the 21st century, Weber starred on the NBC sitcom "Cursed." Eventually renamed "The Weber Show," it was canceled after a single season. Weber also had a substantial role on the ABC series "Once and Again" from 2000 to 2002. He continued voice-acting over the ensuing years, with credits including such animated series as "The Legend of Tarzan," "Fillmore!," and "Higglytown Heroes." Among his other notable roles, Weber appeared in episodes of "The D.A." and "Will & Grace," and starred in the television films "Club Land," "Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical," and "Stephen King's Desperation." From 2006 to 2007, he played network boss Jack Rudolph on the NBC series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." In the latter year, Weber was in episodes of "Monk," "Side Order of Life," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." From 2007 to 2008, he played the recurring role of Graham Finch on "Brothers & Sisters."

In 2010, Weber had a main role on the short-lived ABC series "Happy Town" and a recurring role on the USA Network's "In Plain Sight." The following year, he appeared in episodes of "Wainy Days," "Parenthood," "Falling Skies," and "Web Therapy," and was in the Nickelodeon television film "A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!" In 2012, Weber began voicing various characters in the animated superhero series "Ultimate Spider-Man"; he remained on the show until its conclusion in 2017. During that span of time, Weber appeared in episodes of sundry shows, including "Hot in Cleveland," "Wilfred," "2 Broke Girls," "Community," and "The Mindy Project." He also had a number of recurring roles, including on "Chasing Life," "Murder in the First," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Helix," "House of Lies," and "iZombie."

From 2017 to 2020, Weber played Principal Gary Bolan on the Netflix teen drama "13 Reasons Why." He had recurring roles on "Ballers" and "Mom" from 2017 to 2018, and a recurring role on "Get Shorty" from 2018 to 2019. Also in 2018, Weber starred in the fourth season of the horror anthology series "Channel Zero." He subsequently lent his voice to the animated series "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" and "The Bravest Knight." In 2020, Weber had a main role as the father of the protagonist on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Indebted." The next year, he began playing the recurring role of Dr. Dean Archer in the sixth season of "Chicago Med." For the seventh season, Weber was promoted to the main cast.

Film Career

On the big screen, Weber had his first role in the 1984 romcom "The Flamingo Kid." He then appeared in "Walls of Glass" in 1985, and starred in the 1987 war film "Hamburger Hill." In the early 90s, Weber starred in the Spanish-Swiss drama "Angels" and the psychological thriller "Single White Female"; he also had a supporting role in the psychological thriller "The Temp." Weber had a big year in 1995, starring as the titular character in the gay romcom "Jeffrey" and playing supporting roles in "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Dracula: Dead and Loving It." He was subsequently in "I Woke Up Early the Day I Died," "Sour Grapes," "Break Up," and "At First Sight," and had a voice role in the direct-to-video animated film "An All Dogs Christmas Carol."

Weber began the new millennium reuniting with his "Leaving Las Vegas" director Mike Figgis for the experimental film "Timecode." His subsequent credits included "Sexual Life," "The Amateurs," "Farm House," and "My One and Only." In 2011, Weber appeared in "Being Bin Laden," "The Big Year," and "A Little Bit of Heaven." He followed those with "Crawlspace," "Kiss Me," "Amateur Night," and the animated film "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders." Weber's other credits include "A Thousand Junkies," "Handsome," and "The Perfection."

Theater Career

Weber made his Broadway debut in Tom Stoppard's "The Real Thing" in 1984. The same year, he was in a production of "Come Back Little Sheba." Over the remainder of the decade, he appeared on stage in "Homefront," "Loot," and "Made in Bangkok." Weber didn't return to the stage until 2002, when he took over for Matthew Broderick in the Broadway production of "The Producers." A few years after that, he joined Kevin Spacey in a London production of "National Anthems." Weber has since acted in "The Philanthropist" and the original production of Beau Willimon's "The Parisian Woman."

Personal Life

In 1985, Weber married actress Finn Carter; they divorced in 1992. He went on to wed television producer and journalist Juliette Hohnen in 1995. They had two sons, Jack and Alfie, before divorcing in 2013.

Real Estate

In 2006 Steven paid $2.85 million for a home in Malibu. A little over a year later, he sold this home for a $3.82 million.

In 2018 Steven and his former wife Juliette listed a mobile home they owned together in Malibu for a little under $2 million.

Steven continues to own a 2+ acre property in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.