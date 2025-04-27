What Is Steven R. McQueen's Net Worth?

Steven R. McQueen is an American actor and model who has a net worth of $3 million. Steven R. McQueen is the grandson of legendary actor Steve McQueen. In 2005, Steven made his acting debut on the sci-fi TV show "Threshold," on which he made a guest appearance. This led to additional guest roles on "Without a Trace," "CSI: Miami," and "Numb3rs." He had a recurring role as Kyle Hunter on The WB's "Everwood" from 2005 to 2006, and he began playing Jeremy Gilbert on The CW series "The Vampire Diaries" in 2009. McQueen has also appeared in the film "Piranha 3D" (2010) and the TV movies "Minutemen" (2008), "Home by Spring" (2018), and "The Warrant" (2020), and he played Jimmy Borrelli on NBC's "Chicago Fire" from 2015 to 2016. In 2014, he appeared in Abercrombie & Fitch's "The Making of a Star" ad campaign.

Early Life

Steven R. McQueen was born Steven Chadwick McQueen on July 13, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of humanitarian/former actress Stacey Toten and race car driver/former actor Chad McQueen, and he is the grandson of actors Steve McQueen and Neile Adams. Neile is the great-aunt of Enrique Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr., and Chabeli Iglesias. After Steven's parents divorced in 1990, his mother married professional hockey player Luc Robitaille, and his father married Jeanie Galbraith. McQueen grew up with three younger half-siblings, Jesse Robitaille, Chase McQueen, and Madison McQueen. The middle initial in Steven's stage name stands for "Robitaille," and he told the "New York Post," My stepdad has been more like a biological dad in my life. I'm pretty close with my biological dad, but I think of him more like an uncle. It's a good relationship." As a teenager, McQueen moved to different cities with his parents, including Detroit, Michigan, and he was homeschooled until his high school graduation. During his time in Detroit, Steven became interesting in movies, including those of his paternal grandfather, who died before McQueen was born. In an interview with "Vanity Fair," he stated, "When we were living in Detroit, I had a real lack of direction. I started watching movies all day long." He eventually moved back to L.A. and began taking acting classes.

Career

At the age of 17, McQueen made his TV debut in a 2005 episode of the CBS science-fiction series "Threshold." That year he also landed a recurring role as Kyle Hunter on The WB's "Everwood," appearing in seven episodes. Steven was in the 2006 short film "Club Soda," and in 2008, he guest-starred on "Numb3rs," "Without a Trace," and "CSI: Miami" and appeared in the Disney Channel movie "Minutemen." In 2009, he began starring as Jeremy Gilbert on The CW supernatural teen drama "The Vampire Diaries" alongside Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. McQueen was a series regular through season six, then he returned as a guest star in the series finale in 2017 and reprised his role in an episode of the spin-off "Legacies" in 2018. His first feature film was 2010's "Piranha 3D," which also starred Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Jerry O'Connell, Ving Rhames, Jessica Szohr, Christopher Lloyd, and Richard Dreyfuss. From 2015 to 2016, Steven played Jimmy Borrelli during the fourth and fifth seasons of the NBC series "Chicago Fire.' He also played the role in three 2016 episodes of "Chicago P.D." In 2018, McQueen appeared in the short film "The Take Off" and the Hallmark Original Movie "Home by Spring," and he portrayed Joseph Vittori, a U.S. Marine who was killed in the Korean War, in an episode of the Netflix documentary series "Medal of Honor." In 2020, he co-starred with Neal McDonough, Casper Van Dien, and Annabeth Gish in the Western television film "The Warrant."

Personal Life

In January 2018, Steven announced that he was engaged to model Alexandra Silva, but the couple called of their engagement a few months later. Since 2014, McQueen has supported the nonprofit organization the Thirst Project, which "works with the support of young people to END the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water." He has attended the Annual Thirst Gala and has traveled to the Kingdom of Eswatini to help the charity construct water installations. Steven has also supported Echoes of Hope, which his parents founded to "awaken the spirit of hope in the lives of children, youth, and young adults in need by alleviating barriers and helping them reach their full potential."

In 2014, Steven took part in Abercrombie & Fitch's "The Making of a Star" ad campaign alongside Diego Boneta, Christa B. Allen, Debby Ryan, and Colton Haynes. In the campaign, he spoke about what inspired him to become an actor, stating, "As a kid growing up in Detroit I longed to be a Superhero. Later on I started watching movies my grandpa (Steve McQueen) did, and I saw what an impact they made on the world. That's when I said, 'Hey, I want to do that too.'" He also revealed, "I go to the gym, do some martial arts, and I love poetry. I have a tattoo of my family crest, and another on my back that says 'The Road Not Taken,' which is a poem by Robert Frost. He shows that there are always choices in life, you need to embrace them and maybe even take the path that others don't."

Awards and Nominations

At the 2007 Beverly Hills Film Festival, McQueen was named Best Actor for "Club Soda." In 2013, he earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer for "The Vampire Diaries."