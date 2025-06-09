What was Steven Hill's net worth?

Steven Hill was an American actor who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. Steven Hill's career spanned more than six decades, but he was probably best known to modern audiences for his role as District Attorney Adam Schiff on the long-running legal drama "Law & Order." With a calm intensity and moral authority that defined his presence, Hill brought gravitas to every role he played, from Cold War thrillers to Broadway dramas. A founding member of the Actors Studio, Hill earned critical respect in the 1950s and early 1960s, then stepped away from the spotlight to observe his Orthodox Jewish faith, limiting his availability in Hollywood. He returned to the screen in the 1980s and capped his career with a 10-year run on "Law & Order" that made him a household name. Hill died in 2016 at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, craftsmanship, and quiet power.

Early Life and Education

Steven Hill was born Solomon Krakovsky on February 24, 1922, in Seattle, Washington. The son of Russian-Jewish immigrants, Hill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II before enrolling at the University of Washington. He later moved to New York to pursue acting, where he trained at the Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg. Hill quickly became known for his method approach and emotional authenticity, appearing in live television dramas and off-Broadway productions that defined the golden age of TV.

Stage and Early Screen Work

Hill made his Broadway debut in 1946 in "A Flag Is Born," a political play supporting a Jewish state in Palestine. His film debut came in 1950 with "A Lady Without Passport," and he soon built a reputation as a reliable character actor with strong moral presence. He appeared in numerous live TV anthologies such as "Studio One," "Playhouse 90," and "The Philco Television Playhouse." In 1955, he starred in the original Broadway production of "The Matchmaker" and later earned acclaim in Clifford Odets' "The Flowering Peach."

Despite his growing profile, Hill's strict observance of the Jewish Sabbath—during which he refused to work from Friday evening to Saturday night—often clashed with television production schedules. This conflict came to a head during his brief but prominent stint on the original version of "Mission: Impossible."

Mission: Impossible

In 1966, Hill was cast as Daniel Briggs, the original team leader in the first season of "Mission: Impossible." However, his refusal to work during the Sabbath caused friction with producers, and he was written out of the show after just one season. The role was recast with Peter Graves, and Hill faded from Hollywood's radar.

For much of the 1970s, Hill focused on his family and faith, living a quieter life in Rockland County, New York. He rarely acted during this period, appearing only occasionally in low-profile projects. Still, he never abandoned his craft entirely.

Career Renaissance and Law & Order

Hill returned to acting in the late 1970s and 1980s with roles in films like "Yentl," "Garbo Talks," and "Running on Empty." His maturity and moral weight made him a natural fit for authority figures and elder statesmen. In 1990, he was cast as District Attorney Adam Schiff in the new NBC series "Law & Order," a role that would define the final act of his career.

From 1990 to 2000, Hill appeared in more than 200 episodes of "Law & Order," delivering wry, understated performances that anchored the procedural's legal half. Schiff was a character of principle, dry wit, and hard-earned wisdom—qualities Hill imbued with credibility and restraint. He earned an Emmy nomination in 1999 and became one of the show's most iconic figures, remaining a steady presence even as other cast members came and went.

Personal Life

Hill was married twice and had nine children. He was deeply committed to his faith, observing Orthodox Judaism throughout his life. Known for his humility and quiet strength, Hill rarely sought celebrity or publicity, preferring to let his work speak for itself. He lived much of his life outside the spotlight, balancing career demands with religious devotion.

Death and Legacy

Steven Hill died on August 23, 2016, in Monsey, New York, at the age of 94. His death marked the passing of one of television's most enduring character actors—a performer whose deep sense of personal conviction shaped both his life and his art.