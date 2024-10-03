What is Steve Higgins's Net Worth?

Steve Higgins is an American writer, producer, actor, and comedian who has a net worth of $5 million. Since 1995, he has been a writer and producer for "Saturday Night Live," and since 2014 he has served as the announcer of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Earlier in his career, Higgins was a member of the sketch comedy troupe The Higgins Boys and Gruber, with which he had a series on Comedy Central.

Early Life

Steve Higgins was born on August 13, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa as one of five children of Marian and Harold. As a young adult, he formed the comedy troupe Don't Quit Your Day Job with his brothers David and Alan and his friend Dave Allen. The group performed at various local venues in Iowa, including the Spaghetti Works and the Hotel Kirkwood.

The Higgins Boys and Gruber

In the late 1980s, Don't Quit Your Day Job moved to Los Angeles. The group soon landed its own sketch comedy series on Comedy Central, "The Higgins Boys and Gruber," which ran from 1989 to 1991. Meanwhile, the group performed for the HBO stand-up series "One Night Stand."

Saturday Night Live

After writing for the short-lived MTV shows "Trashed" and "The Jon Stewart Show," Higgins joined the writing room of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 1995. Until 1997, he served as the co-head writer of the sketch comedy series; meanwhile, in 1996, he became a producer. Higgins has continued serving as a writer on "SNL" ever since. For his work, he has received several Emmy Award nominations, and won an Emmy in 2017.

Jimmy Fallon's Announcer

In 2009, Higgins became the announcer on the new NBC late-night talk show "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon." He continued in his role through the end of the series in 2014, after which he became the announcer on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In addition to his announcing, Higgins is known for his goofy rapport with host Fallon, and for participating in some comedy sketches.

Other Appearances

Among his other appearances, Higgins played an inspirational AV teacher in the final episode of the NBC series "Freaks and Geeks" in 2000. Later, from 2013 to 2015, he voiced the character Mr. Awesome in the Hulu adult animated comedy series "The Awesomes." During that time, in 2014, he voiced Chadwick the Edible Blargmonger in NBC's stop-motion animated musical special "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas."

Personal Life

With his wife Ellen, whom he married in 1990, Higgins has four children. Among them is John, an actor, comedian, and writer known for his work with the comedy group Please Don't Destroy on "Saturday Night Live."