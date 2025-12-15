Steve Burton Net Worth

What is Steve Burton's net worth and salary?

Steve Burton is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Steve Burton is best known for his long-running and influential career in daytime television, particularly his iconic portrayal of Jason Morgan on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital." Over multiple decades, Burton became one of the most recognizable faces in daytime drama, earning a devoted fan base and helping anchor one of the genre's most enduring franchises. His performance as Jason, a mob enforcer with a stoic demeanor and complex moral code, transformed the character into a cultural fixture and made Burton a defining presence of modern soap operas.

Beyond daytime television, Burton has built a steady career across primetime TV, film, voice acting, and hosting. He starred in CBS's "The Young and the Restless," headlined the short-lived but ambitious sci-fi series "Taken," and appeared in action-oriented television projects such as "Hawaii Five-0." He has also found success as a voice actor, notably portraying Cloud Strife in the "Final Fantasy" franchise, expanding his reach well beyond traditional television audiences. With a career marked by longevity, adaptability, and fan loyalty, Burton remains one of the most successful and recognizable actors to emerge from daytime television.

Early Life

Jack Stephen Burton was born on June 28, 1970, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and grew up in California. As a teenager, he developed an interest in acting and modeling, eventually signing with a talent agent while still in high school. His early exposure to the entertainment industry led to commercial work and small modeling jobs, which helped him gain confidence in front of the camera and opened the door to professional acting opportunities.

Breakthrough on "General Hospital"

Burton's career-defining role began in 1991 when he was cast as Jason Quartermaine on "General Hospital." The character was initially introduced as a privileged medical student from a wealthy family, but a dramatic storyline involving a brain injury fundamentally altered Jason's personality. Renamed Jason Morgan, the character became emotionally reserved and morally conflicted, eventually aligning himself with the show's mob world.

Burton's understated performance proved hugely popular with viewers, helping turn Jason Morgan into one of daytime television's most iconic characters. His on-screen partnership with characters such as Sonny Corinthos and his romantic storylines generated some of the show's highest ratings during the 1990s and 2000s. Burton won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998, cementing his status as a top-tier soap star.

Departures, Returns, and "The Young and the Restless"

After more than two decades associated with "General Hospital," Burton departed the series in 2012. He soon joined the cast of CBS's "The Young and the Restless," where he played Dylan McAvoy, a character connected to the show's core Abbott and Newman families. His presence brought renewed attention to the series and marked a rare crossover success from one major soap franchise to another.

In 2017, Burton returned to "General Hospital," reprising the role of Jason Morgan and reestablishing himself as a central figure on the show. His return was heavily promoted and well received by longtime fans, reinforcing the character's enduring popularity.

Primetime Television and Film

In addition to daytime television, Burton has appeared in several primetime series and made-for-TV films. He starred in the science fiction series "Taken" and had recurring roles on shows such as "Out of Practice" and "Hawaii Five-0." His film credits include action-oriented projects like "The Last Castle" and "D.E.B.S.," where he played supporting but memorable roles.

Voice Acting and Other Projects

Burton has also achieved notable success as a voice actor. He is widely recognized for voicing Cloud Strife in the "Final Fantasy" franchise, beginning with "Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children" and continuing across video games, animated films, and related media. His work in voice acting introduced him to a global gaming audience and became a significant extension of his career.

Beyond acting, Burton has worked as a television host, co-hosting the reality competition series "The Great American Youth" and participating in various fan conventions, podcasts, and live events tied to his soap and gaming work.

Personal Life

Burton married Sheree Gustin in 1999, and the couple had four children together before divorcing in 2023. Outside of acting, he has spoken publicly about his commitment to fitness, fatherhood, and maintaining balance after decades in a high-profile television career.