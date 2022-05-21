Stephen Tobolowsky Net Worth:

What is Stephen Tobolowsky's Net Worth?

Stephen Tobolowsky is an American actor and author who has a net worth of $4 million dollars. Stephen Tobolowsky has appeared in hundreds of films and television series since the 1980s. Some of his best-known roles have been in the films "Groundhog Day," "Single White Female," and "Memento," and on the televisions shows "Heroes," "Glee," "Deadwood," "Californication," and "The Goldbergs." Tobolowsky also has a podcast called "The Tobolowsky Files" on which he shares life stories.

Early Life and Education

Stephen Tobolowsky was born on May 30, 1951 in Dallas, Texas to a Jewish family. He had an active imagination growing up, and often created games with his brother. Tobolowsky also excelled at baseball; however, a childhood illness prevented him from pursuing the sport as a career. As a teen, he went to Justin F. Kimball High School. For his higher education, Tobolowsky attended Southern Methodist University, from which he earned his BFA. He went on to obtain an MFA from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 1975.

Film Career, Part 1

A prominent character actor, Tobolowsky has been in more than 200 films over five-plus decades. His first film, "Keep My Grave Open," came out in 1977. He next appeared in two 1984 films: the science-fiction film "The Philadelphia Experiment" and the romantic war drama "Swing Shift." Tobolowsky was mostly in comedy films throughout the remainder of the 80s, including "Nobody's Fool," "Spaceballs," "Checking Out," and "Breaking In." He also wrote, directed, and appeared in "Two Idiots in Hollywood," based on his own play. Tobolowsky's other credits during the decade include the dramas "Mississippi Burning," "Great Balls of Fire!," and "In Country."

In the 90s, Tobolowsky was more prolific than ever; in 1990 alone, he appeared in five films, including "Bird on a Wire" and "The Grifters." The next year, he played Max in "Thelma & Louise." Tobolowsky subsequently appeared in a whopping eight films in 1992, with notable titles including "Basic Instinct," "Hero," "Single White Female," and "Sneakers." In 1993, he had a memorable role as Ned Ryerson in the fantasy comedy "Groundhog Day"; the same year, he was in "Josh and S.A.M.," "Calendar Girl," and "The Pickle." Among his surfeit of subsequent credits in the 90s were "Trevor"; "Radioland Murders"; "The Glimmer Man"; "Power 98"; "Mr. Magoo"; "An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn"; "Black Dog"; "The Insider"; and "One Man's Hero."

Film Career, Part 2

Tobolowsky kicked off the 21st century with roles in "Bossa Nova," "The Operator," "Memento," and "The Prime Gig." He also appeared in "Love Liza," "The Country Bears," "National Security," "Freaky Friday," "Frankie and Johnny Are Married," and "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!" Tobolowsky was then in "Garfield," "Little Black Book," and "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous," and lent his voice to the animated film "Robots." Usually a supporting actor, Tobolowsky next took center stage in the documentary "Stephen Tobolowsky's Birthday Party," in which he talks about his own life during his . He subsequently returned to acting in supporting roles in "The Sasquatch Gang," "Failure to Launch," "Pope Dreams," "Blind Dating," "Wild Hogs," "Loveless in Los Angeles," and "The Time Traveler's Wife," among other titles.

In 2010, Tobolowsky voiced Alan Davenport in the thriller "Buried," and played Ephraim in the dramedy "Peep World." The following year, he was in "You May Not Kiss the Bride" and "The Last Ride." Tobolowsky continued his voice-acting in 2012 as Uncle Ubb in the animated film "The Lorax"; two years after that, he voiced Principal Purdy in "Mr. Peabody & Sherman." Among his other credits around this time were "The Barber," "Christian Mingle," and "Hollywood Adventures." In the latter half of the 2010s, Tobolowsky appeared in such films as "Welcome to the Men's Group," "The Confirmation," "Mamaboy," "Strange Nature," and "Fractured."

Television Career

Tobolowsky has been just as prolific on the small screen as on the big one. He debuted on television in the 80s, appearing in episodes of numerous series including "Alice," "Knots Landing," "Falcon Crest," "Cagney & Lacey," "Designing Women," "227," "L.A. Law," and "Lifestories." In the 90s, he made appearances on such shows as "Seinfeld," "Baby Talk," "Picket Fences," "Harts of the West," "Chicago Hope," "The Drew Carey Show," "The Closer," and "The Practice." Tobolowsky also had main roles on the short-lived sitcoms "Blue Skies," "Dweebs," and "Mr. Rhodes." In the early 2000s, he had a recurring role on the short-lived series "Manhattan, AZ," and appeared in episodes of "That's Life," "Roswell," "Bull," "Off Centre," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," among other shows. From 2003 to 2005, Tobolowsky had a recurring role on "CSI: Miami" as Assistant State Attorney Don Haffman. During this time, he made appearances on such series as "Will and Grace," "The West Wing," "According to Jim," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Tobolowsky's next recurring role was on the Western series "Deadwood" from 2005 to 2006; after that, he had a recurring role on the sitcom "Big Day" from 2006 to 2007. He subsequently appeared in episodes of "Entourage," "Boston Legal," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and "Raines."

From 2007 to 2008, Tobolowsky played the recurring part of Bob Bishop on the superhero drama series "Heroes." He had another recurring role from 2009 to 2011 on the musical dramedy series "Glee," playing Sandy Ryerson. Tobolowsky has since had recurring roles on such shows as "The Goldbergs," "The Hotwives," "Silicon Valley," and "Schooled"; he also had recurring voice roles on the animated series "Justice League Action," "The Loud House," and "Archer." Meanwhile, Tobolowsky has had main roles on "Californication," "Big Time in Hollywood, FL," and the reboot of "One Day at a Time."

Personal Life

In 1988, Tobolowsky married actress Ann Hearn, who appeared in his film "Two Idiots in Hollywood" the same year. The couple has two children.