Last Updated: February 9, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$4 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 22, 1972 (52 years old)
Birthplace:
Winchmore Hill
Gender:
Male
Height:
6 ft (1.83 m)
Profession:
Actor, Voice Actor
Nationality:
England
  1. What Is Stephen Mangan's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Television Career
  4. Film Career
  5. Theatre Accomplishments
  6. Presenting And Writing
  7. Personal Life

What is Stephen Mangan's Net Worth?

Stephen Mangan is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million.

Stephen Mangan is a versatile English actor, comedian, presenter, and writer, celebrated for his compelling performances across television, film, and theatre. He gained prominence with roles such as Guy Secretan in "Green Wing," Dan Moody in "I'm Alan Partridge," and Sean Lincoln in "Episodes." His stage work includes a Tony-nominated performance in "The Norman Conquests" and starring as Bertie Wooster in "Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense," which won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. Beyond acting, Mangan has showcased his versatility as a presenter on shows like "Portrait Artist of the Year" and "Landscape Artist of the Year."

Early Life

Born on May 16, 1968, in Ponders End, London, Stephen James Mangan was raised by Irish parents. He has two sisters, Anita and Lisa. Educated at Lochinver House School and Haileybury and Imperial Service College, Mangan later attended Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, where he earned a BA in Law. Despite his academic pursuits, he was deeply involved in theatre, participating in 21 plays during his time at Cambridge. Following his mother's passing, he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), graduating in 1994.

Television Career

Mangan's television debut was as Dan Moody in "I'm Alan Partridge" (2002). He gained further recognition as Guy Secretan, a charismatic yet arrogant surgeon, in the medical comedy "Green Wing" (2004–2006). From 2011 to 2017, he starred alongside Matt LeBlanc and Tamsin Greig in "Episodes," portraying Sean Lincoln, a British writer navigating the complexities of Hollywood. His other notable TV roles include the titular character in "Dirk Gently" (2010) and Nathan Stern in the legal drama "The Split" (2018–2022).

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Film Career

In cinema, Mangan's early roles include Dr. Crane in "Billy Elliot" (2000) and a leading part in "SuperTex" (2003). He starred in the British comedy "Confetti" (2006) and portrayed Alastair Caldwell in the Formula 1 drama "Rush" (2013). In 2014, he lent his voice to the titular character in "Postman Pat: The Movie."

Theatre Accomplishments

Mangan's stage career is distinguished by a Tony Award nomination for his role as Norman in "The Norman Conquests," which transferred from The Old Vic to Broadway. He also starred as Bertie Wooster in "Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense" at the Duke of York's Theatre, a performance that contributed to the production winning the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. His other theatre credits include "Birthday" at the Royal Court Theatre and "The Man in the White Suit" at Theatre Royal Bath.

Presenting and Writing

Beyond acting, Mangan has established himself as a presenter, notably hosting "Portrait Artist of the Year" and "Landscape Artist of the Year" on Sky Arts. In 2024, he joined Classic FM as a presenter for a Sunday afternoon show. As a writer, he co-wrote and starred in "Hang Ups" (2018), a comedy series adapted from the American show "Web Therapy." He has also authored children's books, including "Escape the Rooms" (2021) and "The Fart that Changed the World" (2022).

Personal Life

Mangan is married to actress Louise Delamere, and the couple has three sons. He is an avid supporter of Tottenham Hotspur FC and often attends matches with Richard Leaf, husband of his "Green Wing" co-star Tamsin Greig. In 2023, Mangan and his sister Anita appeared together on "Celebrity Gogglebox."

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
