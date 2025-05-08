What is Stephen Kramer Glickman's net worth?

Stephen Kramer Glickman is a Canadian-American actor, stand-up comedian, and fashion designer who has a net worth of $2 million. Stephen Kramer Glickman is best known for playing eccentric record producer Gustavo Rocque on the hit Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush," a role he held from 2009 to 2013. He also voiced the character Pigeon Toady in the 2016 animated film "Storks," starring alongside Jennifer Aniston and Andy Samberg.

Glickman's other credits include appearances in "Big Time Christmas," "Big Time Movie," and other entries in the "Big Time Rush" franchise, as well as roles in "The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It" and "30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." He has also appeared as a contestant on "BrainSurge," a panelist on "Figure It Out," and a guest judge on "Cupcake Wars."

In 2018, Glickman reportedly signed a merchandise deal with Hot Topic to launch a line of T-shirts featuring stylized cartoon versions of his likeness. He also hosts "The Night Time Show," a celebrity interview podcast that ranks among the top 10 on iHeartRadio and Spotify. In 2019, Seventeen named it one of the best celebrity podcasts, with notable guests including Marcia Gay Harden, DJ Paul, and a 2019 reunion of The Office cast.

His debut stand-up comedy album, Voices in My Head, was released exclusively through Pandora/SiriusXM in March 2020 via 800 Pound Gorilla Records. Glickman has also partnered on branded content with major companies including CBS All Access, Warner Bros., Uber, Purina, Nestlé, Pilot Pens, and Dole Fruit

Big Time Rush

Glickman gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Gustavo Rocque, the eccentric record producer, on Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush" from 2009 to 2013. His performance contributed significantly to the show's success and popularity among teen audiences.

Other Acting Roles

In addition to "Big Time Rush," Glickman has appeared in various films and television shows. Notably, he voiced the character Pigeon Toady in the 2016 Warner Bros. animated film "Storks." His film credits also include roles in "The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It" (2010) and "30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (2013).

On television, Glickman has made guest appearances on shows such as "Workaholics," "Stuck in the Middle," and "The Really Loud House," where he played Milkshake Marty.

Podcasting and Music

Glickman is the co-host, director, and producer of "The Night Time Show," a popular podcast featuring interviews with celebrities and industry professionals. The podcast has been recognized as one of the top celebrity podcasts on platforms like iHeartRadio and Spotify.

In the music realm, Glickman's debut album, "The Moving Company," released in 2021, gained significant attention on TikTok, particularly his rendition of Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy," which amassed over 600 million plays.

Other Ventures

Beyond acting and music, Glickman has been involved in various creative projects. He participated in the original Broadway workshops and readings for "Shrek the Musical," playing the title role before the part was recast. He also launched a clothing line called "Giant Creature," known for its unique cartoon-style designs.

Personal Life

Stephen Kramer Glickman resides in Los Angeles, California. He is an advocate for various causes, including anti-bullying initiatives and LGBTQ+ rights. Glickman has been recognized for his philanthropic efforts, including being nominated as Man of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.