Stephen Graham Net Worth:

What is Stephen Graham's Net Worth?

Stephen Graham is a British actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Stephen Graham is known for his facility with accents and his character work. He made his debut in the television series, "Children's Ward" in 1990, and then went on to steady work in both film and television projects in the UK and Hollywood. He first made a name for himself appearing in such British series as "Heartbeat", "The Lakes", "Where the Heart Is", "Liverpool 1", "The Bill", and "Coronation Street". In 2000, he began adding film work to his resume, co-starring in the hit film, "Snatch". He also appeared in such films as "Blow Dry", "Gangs of New York", "The I Inside", "Inkheart", "Doghouse", and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides". He is widely recognized for his award-winning work as Al Capone on the series, "Boardwalk Empire".

Early Life

Graham was born on August 3, 1973 in Kirkby, Lancashire, England. He was raised by his mother, who worked as a social worker, and his stepfather, a mechanic and then later a nurse. Graham also maintained a good relationship with his biological father who was of Swedish and Jamaican descent. He attended Overdale Primary School in Kirkby and got involved in school theater productions. Local actor Andrew Schofield saw Graham perform in a production of "Treasure Island" and encourage him to pursue a career in acting. Graham then continued his education at Ruffwood Comprehensive and also began performing at the Liverpool Everyman Theatre when he was 14. He later trained in acting at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance.

Career

Graham began booking his early roles in 1990. He appeared in two episodes of the television show "Children's Ward" and in the film "Dancin' Thru the Dark." The following year, in 1991, he appeared in "Blonde Fist." In 1993, he landed a role in an episode of "Heartbeat" and also appeared in the 1996 television film "Devil's Food." Throughout the rest of the late 1990s, he appeared in the films "Downtime" and "Joint Venture" and also in the television series "Brothers and Sisters," "Where the Heart Is," "Liverpool 1," and "The Jump," "The Bill," and "Coronation Street."

His career continued growing throughout the 2000s as he began landing roles in more prominent productions, such as the film "Snatch" in 2000 and "Gangs of New York" in 2002. He also appeared in two episodes of "Band of Brothers" in 2001 and ten episodes of "Top Buzzer" in 2004. His big break came in 2007 when he landed the role of Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in the film "This Is England." For his work, he was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the British Independent Film Awards. The film inspired a number of subsequent television series, in which Graham reprised his role. He appeared in "This is England '86" in 2010, "This is England '88" in 2011, and "This is England '90" in 2015.

After his initial role in "This is England," Graham continued booking notable roles. He appeared in "Doghouse" and "Public Enemies" in 2009 and "London Boulevard" and "Season of the Witch" in 2010. The following year, he appeared in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," "Texas Killing Fields," and "Tinker Tailor Soilder Spy." From 2010 to 2014, Grahama played the role of Al Capone in the popular series "Boardwalk Empire." The cast of the show received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2014, Graham appeared in "Get Santa" and "Hyena" followed by "A Patch of Fog" and "Orthodox" in 2015. The actor was very busy in 2017, appearing in three television shows, including "Taboo" and "Little Boy Blue," as well as six films, including "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool." In 2019, Graham appeared in "Hellboy, "Rocketman," and "The Irishman." The latter film received a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The following year, in 2020, Graham appeared alongside Tom Hanks in the film "Greyhound." The next year, he appeared in "Venom: Let There be Carnage," as well as in "Boiling Point." His work in "Boiling Point" earned him a BAFTA nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. His work in television during this time also received positive critical attention. He won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in "Time" in 2021. He also received the Broadcasting Press Guild Award in the Best Actor category. The same year, he appeared in the series "Help" and received a nomination at the British Academy Television Awards in the Best Actor category.

Graham has also appeared in a number of music videos for various artists. He has been in the videos for "I Remember" by Deadmau5 and Kaskade, "Fluorescent Adolescent" and "When the Sun Goes Down" by the Arctic Monkeys, "Unloveable" by Babybird, and "Finger on the Trigger" by Gazelle. In 2017, he appeared in the video for "I Adore You" by Goldie.

As an actor, Graham is known primarily for his character work and ability to take on a wide range of accents from across England, Scotland, and the United States.

Personal Life

On June 6, 2008, Graham married actress Hannah Walters. The two had met some years before while training at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance. The couple have a son and a daughter together and reside in Ibstock, Leicestershire. Graham has revealed that he has dyslexia and his wife often helps reads scripts for him in order to help him decide which roles to accept. He has also been vocal about previously suffering from depression and attempted suicide by hanging when he was in his early 20s.