Stephen Dorff Net Worth:

What is Stephen Dorff's Net Worth and Salary?

Stephen Dorff is an American actor who has a net worth of $12 million. Stephen Dorff has appeared in numerous films and television series. On the big screen, he is known for his performances in "The Gate," "S.F.W.," "Space Truckers," "Blade," "Entropy," "Deuces Wild," and "Somewhere," among many other titles. On television, Dorff has earned recognition for his roles on such series as "Star," "True Detective," and "Deputy."

Early Life

Stephen Dorff was born on July 29, 1973 in Atlanta, Georgia to Stephen Sr., a songwriter and composer, and Nancy. His father is Jewish, while his mother was Catholic. Dorff had a younger brother named Andrew who passed away in 2016.

Career Beginnings

Raised in Los Angeles due to his father's line of work, Dorff started acting as a child. Early on, he appeared in commercials for such companies as Mattel and Kraft. As a preteen in the mid-80s, Dorff made appearances on the television sitcoms "The New Leave it to Beaver" and "Diff'rent Strokes."

Film Career

Dorff had his first leading role in his very first feature film, the 1987 supernatural horror movie "The Gate." He had further leading roles in his next two films, "The Power of One" and "Rescue Me," both of which came out in 1992. The year after that, Dorff appeared alongside Emilio Estevez, Denis Leary, Jeremy Piven, and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the action crime thriller "Judgment Night." He went on to star in a number of films throughout the remainder of the decade, including "Backbeat"; "S.F.W."; "Innocent Lies"; "I Shot Andy Warhol"; "Space Truckers"; "Blood and Wine"; "City of Industry"; and "Entropy." Dorff also had a memorable role as villainous vampire Deacon Frost in the Marvel Comics superhero film "Blade," starring Wesley Snipes.

In 2000, Dorff starred opposite Melanie Griffith as the titular character in John Waters' black comedy "Cecil B. Demented." Two years later, he starred in the crime drama "Deuces Wild," the action film "Steal," and the horror film "FeardotCom." Dorff's subsequent credits included "Den of Lions," "Cold Creek Manor," "Alone in the Dark," "World Trade Center," "Botched," "Felon," and "Public Enemies." In 2010, he starred as the father of Elle Fanning's character in Sofia Coppola's "Somewhere," for which he earned strong reviews. Dorff was next in the comedy "Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star" and the fantasy action film "Immortals." He had one of his most prolific years in 2012, starring in five films: "Rites of Passage," "The Motel Life," "Brake," "Zaytoun," and "Tomorrow You're Gone." Dorff's other credits have included "Officer Down"; "The Iceman"; "American Hero"; "The Debt"; "Leatherface"; "Wheeler"; "Embattled"; and "Old Henry."

Television Career

On television in the 80s, Dorff was mostly in television films; his credits include "In Love and War," "Mutts," "Quiet Victory: The Charlie Wedemeyer Story," and "Do You Know the Muffin Man?" At the end of the decade, Dorff appeared in episodes of the sitcoms "Empty Nest," "Married… with Children," and "Roseanne." In 1990, he starred opposite Patty Duke in the television film "Always Remember I Love You." The same year, he began playing the main role of Tucker Brannigan on the short-lived sitcom "What a Dummy." Dorff didn't work much on the small screen for most of the decade; he only returned in 1999 to star in the HBO television film "Earthly Possessions."

In the 2000s, Dorff appeared in an episode of the Fox action series "Fastlane" and starred in the two-part miniseries "Covert One: The Hades Factor." He also starred in the television film "XIII: The Conspiracy," based on the graphic novel series. Later, in 2017, Dorff had a main role in the second season of the musical drama series "Star," playing the estranged biological father of the titular character. Two years after this, he starred as Detective Roland West in the third season of the HBO crime drama "True Detective." Dorff's next main role came in 2020, when he played Los Angeles County Sheriff Bill Hollister on the procedural drama series "Deputy." Ultimately, the show was canceled after a single season.

Other Appearances

Among his other appearances in the media, Dorff has been in a handful of music videos. In 1993, he played the boyfriend of Alicia Silverstone's character in the video for Aerosmith's "Cryin'." Later, in 2004, he played the boyfriend of Britney Spears in the video for Spears' song "Everytime." Dorff also appeared as himself in the music video for Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'." In 2005, he entered the world of video games as the voice of Jack Carver in the first-person shooter "Far Cry Instincts."

Personal Life

Dorff has been romantically involved with numerous women over the years. Some of his past girlfriends were Reese Witherspoon, Alicia Silverstone, Georgina Grenville, Pamela Anderson, Tami Donaldson, Katharina Damm, and Charlotte McKinney. Overall, Dorff prefers to keep his private life under wraps.

Real Estate

Stephen Dorff has owned a number of impressive properties over the years.

In 2001 Stephen spent $2.546 million on a beachfront home in Malibu, California. Dorff's former Malibu homeis 2,298 square feet, with 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, ocean views and a landscaped courtyard. The home features a sunken living room with fireplace, double height dining area with tile floors, shag carpeting and built in cabinets. A spiral staircase leads up to an office/lounge/library area adjacent to three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a wall of windows that opens to a private terrace.

a house next to La Costa beach in Malibu, California.

In 2017 he sold his New York City apartment for $2.7 million.