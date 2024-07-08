What is Stephen Bishop's net worth?

Stephen Bishop is an American actor and former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $1 million. Steven Bishop was born in September 1970. He played college baseball at the University of California, Riverside. He signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves and played in the Pioneer League. Bishop went on to play for minor league teams affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles. As an actor he was a regular cast member in the television series "Being Mary Jane" alongside Gabrielle Union, "Imposters" and "Run the World". He has also appeared in several films including "Moneyball" with Brad Pitt, "Til Death Do Us Part" and "Fatal Affair".

Early Life and Baseball Career

Stephen C. Bishop was born September 14, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the University of California, Riverside on a baseball scholarship and played for the Highlanders from 1991 to 1992. After graduating from college, he inked a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves and played in 20 games for the team's affiliate in the Pioneer League in 1993. The following year, Bishop played for the Sioux Falls Canaries and the St. Paul Saints of the Northern League. In 1995 he moved to the High Desert Mavericks, the advanced A ball affiliate for the Baltimore Orioles.

Even as Bishop pursued a career as an athlete, he always considered himself a natural performer and took drama classes in college. His professor noticed his potential and encouraged him to switch his career path to acting. The advice stayed with him and after a decade of playing professional baseball he transitioned into acting.

Acting Career

Bishop made his acting debut in 2003 with a role in the baseball-themed romantic comedy "The Road Home" and more acting jobs came flooding in shortly afterwards. That same year he played a supporting role in film "The Rundown". In 2004 he appeared in "Friday Night Lights" and in two episodes of UPN comedy series "Girlfriends". 2006 saw him guest-starring in "Americanese" and the horror film "Sam's Lake" opposite Fay Masterson. In 2008 he was a guest star on Grey's Anatomy.

In 2011 Bishop got another chance to put on his baseball gear for a prominent role in the Oscar-winning biographical sports drama "Moneyball" starring Brad Pitt. In 2013 he landed a role in the BET drama series "Being Mary Jane". His next role was in the 2014 comedy-thriller "Miss Meadows" followed by an appearance in the 2015 romantic comedy "With This Ring" alongside Regina Hall. In 2017 he charmed the audience in the TV One pilot movie "Media" and the psychological thriller "Til Death Do Us Part" where he shared the screen with Annie Ilonzeh and Taye Diggs.

Between 2017 and 2023 Bishop appeared in over 20 films and TV shows. He starred in the Bravo comedy series "Imposters" from 2017 to 2018 before securing a recurring role on "Criminal Minds". He subsequently starred in the 2020 Netflix psychological thriller film "Fatal Affair" and then guest-starred on "SEAL Team" (2019) and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" (2020). From 2021 to 2023 he played Matthew in the Starz comedy series "Run the World". His latest project is the 2024 BET+ thriller "One Night Stay" directed by Rick S. Mordecon.

Personal Life

In 2017 Stephen Bishop and his ex-partner, model Jesiree Dizon, celebrated the birth of their first child.