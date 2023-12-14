Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $7 Million Date of Birth: May 8, 1981 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Toronto Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Stephen Amell's Net Worth

What Is Stephen Amell's Net Worth?

Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor, producer, and professional wrestler who has a net worth of $7 million. Stephen Amell is probably best known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen / Green Arrow on the superhero series "Arrow," which aired on The CW from 2012 to 2020, and he has reprised the role on several other shows on the network, such as "The Flash" (2014–2023) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (2016–2020). Stephen has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Closing the Ring" (2007) and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (2016), the TV movies "The Cutting Edge: Fire and Ice" (2010), "Justice for Natalee Holloway" (2011), and "When Calls the Heart" (2013), and the television series "Beautiful People" (2005), "Rent-a-Goalie" (2006–2008), "Heartland" (2007–2010), "Hung" (2011), "Private Practice" (2012), and "Heels" (2021–2023). Amell executive produced the short films "Code 8" (2016), "Squad Goals" (2017), "Speech & Debate" (2020), "Speech & Debate: The Aftermath" (2020), and "Speech & Debate: Legacy" (2021) and the 2019 film "Code 8." He has also wrestled for WWE and Ring of Honor.

Early Life

Stephen Amell was born Stephen Adam Amell on May 8, 1981, in Toronto, Ontario. Stephen is the son of Thomas and Sandra Amell, and actor Robbie Amell is his first cousin. Robbie is also known for starring on a CW superhero series; he played Ronnie Raymond / Firestorm / Deathstorm on "The Flash." Stephen graduated from the all-boys private school St. Andrew's College in 2000.

Acting Career

Early in his career, Amell guest-starred on "Queer as Folk" (2004), "Degrassi: The Next Generation" (2004), "Missing" (2005), "Tilt" (2005), "Dante's Cove" (2005), "ReGenesis" (2007), and "Flashpoint" (2009), and he had recurring roles as Jason on ABC Family's "Beautiful People" (2005), Matthew on the Canadian sitcom "Da Kink in My Hair" (2007–2009), and Nick Harwell on the CBC series "Heartland" (2007–2012). In 2006, he starred in the TV movie "The House Next Door," and from 2006 to 2008, he had a main role as Billy on the Canadian series "Rent-a-Goalie." Stephen made his feature film debut in 2007's "The Tracey Fragments," and he followed it with "Closing the Ring" (2007) and "Screamers: The Hunting" (2009). Next, Amell guest-starred on "Blue Mountain State" (2010), "CSI: Miami" (2010), "The Vampire Diaries" (2011), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2011) "90210" (2011), and "New Girl" (2011–2012), and he appeared in the 2010 TV movie "The Cutting Edge: Fire and Ice" and portrayed Joran van der Sloot in the 2011 television film "Justice for Natalee Holloway."

Stephen played Jason in season three of the HBO series "Hung" (2011) and Scott Becker in season five of ABC's "Private Practice" (2012). From 2012 to 2020, he starred as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow on The CW's "Arrow." He reprised the role on "The Flash" (2014–2023), "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (2016–2020), "Vixen" (2015–2016), "Supergirl" (2017–2019), and "Batwoman" (2019). In 2013, Amell appeared in the Hallmark Channel movie "When Calls the Heart," then he played Casey Jones in 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," which grossed $245.6 million at the box office. In 2019, he produced and starred in the sci-fi action film "Code 8" alongside his cousin Robbie Amell. From 2021 to 2023, Stephen played Jack Spade on the Starz wrestling series "Heels."

Wrestling Career

After campaigning for an appearance on "WWE Raw," it was reported that Amell would be wrestling Stardust (Cody Rhodes) at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event in August 2015. His first "WWE Raw" appearance took place in May 2015 and featured him having a confrontation with Stardust. In an August 2015 episode, Stardust assaulted Stephen in the audience, then Amell jumped into the ring to attack Stardust but was stopped by security. It was later announced that Stephen would be teaming up with Neville at SummerSlam, and the duo ended up winning a tag team match against Stardust and King Barrett at the event. In late 2015, Amell received a Slammy award for "Celebrity Moment of the Year" for diving onto Stardust during that match. In November 2017, Stephen wrestled for Ring of Honor at Survival of the Fittest, winning a five-on-four tag team match with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). In September 2018, he competed in his first singles match, losing to Christopher Daniels at All In. In February 2020, Amell appeared at All Elite Wrestling's Revolution, accompanying Cody Rhodes during his entrance.

Personal Life

Stephen was married to Carolyn Lawrence from late 2007 to 2010. On Christmas Day in 2012, he wed actress / model Cassandra Jean in the Caribbean in a private ceremony, then they had another ceremony in New Orleans in May 2013. The couple welcomed daughter Maverick on October 15, 2013, and son Bowen on May 13, 2022. Amell has hosted several fundraising campaigns on Represent.com. In 2014, he raised close to $1 million for the charitable organization Fuck Cancer after selling more than 60,000 t-shirts in support of the charity. In 2015, Stephen launched a Represent.com campaign featuring the word "Sinceriously" (a word he made up) to raise funds for the mental health organizations Stand For the Silent and Paws and Stripes. Later that year, he used a "WWE Raw" appearance to raise $300,000 for Emily's House, a Toronto children's hospice.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Amell received criticism after he said, "Racism is a systemic problem, but I'm not as familiar with it just because I haven't seen it in action, personally. Obviously, I see the video of George Floyd being murdered by white police officers, I remember the Trayvon Martin case, and all the things that have been happening. Although most of that, for me personally, has been overshadowed by gun violence. That's the big thing that's difficult for me to wrap my head around, moving to the States, simply because that doesn't happen in Canada. At all. Ever." In 2021, he was asked to leave a Delta flight after he got into an argument with his wife before takeoff. Amell tweeted about the incident, writing, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

Awards and Nominations

Amell has been nominated for 10 Teen Choice Awards, winning for Choice TV Actor: Action for "Arrow" in 2019. In 2007, he won a Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Guest Role Dramatic Series for "ReGenesis," and in 2007 and 2008, he shared nominations for Best Ensemble Performance in Comedy Program or Series with his "Rent-a-Goalie" co-stars. Stephen has earned People's Choice Award nominations for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (2014) and Favorite Social Media Celebrity (2017), and he received an MTV Movie + TV Award nomination for Best Hero for "Arrow" in 2017. He earned five IGN Summer Movie Award nominations for Best TV Hero for "Arrow," winning in 2014, and he was named Male Star of Tomorrow at 2016 CinemaCon. In 2014, "Arrow" also earned Amell a Leo Award nomination for Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series, a "TV Guide" Award nomination for Favorite Duo (shared with Emily Bett Rickards), and a Young Hollywood Award nomination for Super Superhero.

Real Estate

In early 2015, Stephen and Cassandra paid $740,000 for a home in Palm Springs, California. At the end of the year, they purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.62 million.