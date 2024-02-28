Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Oct 8, 1956 (67 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Stephanie Zimbalist's Net Worth

What is Stephanie Zimbalist's Net Worth?

Stephanie Zimbalist is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Stephanie Zimbalist is best known for her role as Laura Holt in the NBC detective series "Remington Steele." She began her career on stage and has had many theatrical roles in productions like "The Tempest," "My One and Only," "The Rainmaker," and "Tea at Five." She had additionally appeared in other films and series like "The Man in the Brown Suit," "Touched by an Angel," and "Caroline?"

Early Life

Stephanie Zimbalist was born on October 8, 1956 in New York City, New York. Her mother was Loranda Stephanie, and her father was actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr., who had starred in series like "77 Sunset Strip" and "The FBI." Her paternal grandfather was Efrem Zimbalist, a Russian symphony conductor and concert violinist. He married Alma Gluck, a Romanian singer who was a leading soprano in her day.

When Zimbalist was young, her family moved to Los Angeles, California, where she grew up. She enjoyed swimming and diving, playing tennis, and singing as a child. She attended the Marlborough School and then later transferred to the Foxcraft School in Middleburg, Virginia, a boarding school for girls. After graduating from there, she was accepted into the Juilliard School, where she trained as an actress.

Career

Zimbalist began her career onstage in theater. She has had a prolific career in theater since her debut in "Gypsy" in 1969. Throughout the 1970s, she appeared in productions like "Stars & Stripes," "Little Mary Sunshine," "Peter Pan," "Kiss Me Kate," "Festival," and "The Tempest." In the latter production, she appeared onstage with Anthony Hopkins, Brent Carver, and Michael Bond at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Throughout the 1980s, she appeared in "The Babysitter," "American Mosaic," "The Cherry Orchard," "Barbarians," "Summer & Smoke," "My One & Only," and "Carousel." In "My One and Only," she played opposite Tommy Tune in the touring production of the show, playing the featured role of character Edith Herbert. In the 1990s, she had roles in "The Baby Dance," "The Threepenny Opera," "The Philadelphia Story," "The Crimson Thread," "AdWars," "Sylvia," "Wonderful Town," "Mr. Bundy," "The Gregory Peck Reading Series," "Denial," and "Far East."

In 2000, she began appearing in "The Rainmaker" at the Rubicon community theater in Ventura, California. She won the local critics' Robby Award for Best Actress in a Drama. Other productions she appeared in throughout the 2000s include "Walking Wounded," "A Cowardly Cavalcade," "The Cherry Orchard," "Dancing at Lughnasa," "Tall Tales," "Defying Gravity," "Follies," "Vincent in Brixton," "Confidentially Tchaikovsky," "The Memory of Water," "Tea At Five" "You Can't Take It With You," "A Little Night Music," "The Spin Cycle," and "The Price." Throughout the 2010s, she appeared in "Truth and Justice," "The Subject Was Roses," "Steel Magnolias," "The Lion in Winter," "Sex and Education," and "Living on Love."

In addition to her stage career, Zimbalist has also experienced success as a television and film actress. Some of her early television and movie appearances include "The Gathering" and "In the Matter of Karen Ann Quinlan" in 1977, "Forever" and "Long Journey Back" in 1978, "The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal" in 1979, "The Awakening" and "The Babysitter" in 1980, and "Tomorrow's Child" in 1982. One of her most notable early roles was in the mini-series "Centennial" based on the James Michener novel of the same name. The series was first televised on NBC between 1978 and 1979.

In 1982, Zimbalist landed what would become one of her most prominent roles when she was cast as the sleuth Laura Hold in the NBC series "Remington Steele" opposite Pierce Brosnan and Dories Roberts. Her father also guest-starred on the show. She appeared on "Remington Steel" from 1982 until it went off-air in 1987. Following her time on the show, she appeared in the television films "Celebration Family" and "The Man in the Brown Suit" in 1987 and 1988, respectively.

In the 1990s, Zimbalist appeared in many television films. Some of these include "Caroline?," "The Killing Mind," "The Story Lady," "Breaking the Silence," "Sexual Advances," "Jericho Fever," "Incident in a Small Time," "Whose Daughter is She?," and "Stop the World – I Want to Get Off." She also had roles in series like "Touched by an Angel," "Diagnosis: Murder," and "Twice in a Lifetime."

In the 2000s, Zimablist appeared in the films "Borderline Normal," "Malpractice," "Truth," "Lucy's Piano," and "The Delivery." She also had guest roles in episodes of "Family Law," "V.I.P.," "Nash Bridges," "Crossing Jordan," and "Judging Amy." In 2015, she appeared in the film "Hamlet's Ghost," followed by a role in "His Neighbors Phil" in 2016. More recently, she appeared in the 2023 film "Lucky Louie."

Personal Life

Zimbalist has kept her personal life quite private and does not openly discuss her private life in public. However, she has reportedly been dating Peter Medak since 2000. Medak is a film director originally from Budapest, Hungary, who moved to England when he was young.