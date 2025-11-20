Spencer Lofranco Net Worth

What was Spencer Lofranco's net worth?

Spencer Lofranco was a Canadian actor who had a net worth of $5oo thousand at the time of his death. Spencer Lofranco built a brief but memorable career across independent films, prestige dramas, and biographical features. Emerging in the early 2010s, he showed an early affinity for emotionally intense material, often portraying troubled young men navigating difficult personal circumstances. Lofranco first gained attention in the indie romantic comedy "At Middleton," then earned wider notice with his lead performance in the crime drama "Jamesy Boy." He later appeared in Angelina Jolie's World War II epic "Unbroken" and portrayed John Gotti Jr. opposite John Travolta in the biographical film "Gotti," which screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Though his time in the industry was short, he worked alongside celebrated actors and directors and left a distinct impression through his grounded, vulnerable performances. Lofranco died on November 18, 2025, at the age of 33.

Early Life

Spencer Lofranco was born in 1992 in Toronto, Canada. He grew up in Ontario and attended a military high school in West Lincoln. The disciplined environment reportedly shaped his sense of structure and responsibility during adolescence. Before pursuing acting professionally, he showed an interest in storytelling and performance, ultimately deciding to seek opportunities in film in his early twenties.

Early Roles and Breakthrough

Lofranco made his screen debut in the 2013 independent feature "At Middleton," an offbeat romantic comedy starring Andy García and Vera Farmiga. He played Conrad, a high school student visiting a college campus with his father, a role that paired him with seasoned dramatic actors and introduced him to festival audiences. That same year, he faced legal trouble after being involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a cyclist injured. He received 50 days of community service, two years of probation, and was ordered to pay restitution.

His first major breakthrough came with 2014's "Jamesy Boy," a crime drama based on the real-life story of ex-convict James Burns. Lofranco starred as the title character, portraying a teenager navigating gang involvement, incarceration, and eventual rehabilitation. The film featured a veteran supporting cast including Taissa Farmiga, Mary-Louise Parker, Ving Rhames, and James Woods. The performance marked his first leading role and established him as an actor capable of handling emotionally demanding material.

Film Career

Also in 2014, Lofranco appeared in "Unbroken," the World War II drama directed by Angelina Jolie and adapted from Laura Hillenbrand's bestselling book. The film, written by the Coen brothers along with Richard LaGravenese and William Nicholson, followed the true story of Olympian and POW survivor Louis Zamperini. Lofranco portrayed Harry Brooks, a young radio operator whose death early in the story sets a somber tone for the film's wartime narrative. "Unbroken" earned three Academy Award nominations and gave Lofranco his first exposure to a major studio production.

In 2015, he returned to the independent film scene with a supporting role in "Dixieland," a Mississippi-set crime drama starring Chris Zylka, Riley Keough, Faith Hill, and Steve Earle. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. He also appeared that year in the short film "Home," opposite Robert Forster.

Lofranco next joined the ensemble cast of "King Cobra" in 2016, a biographical drama centered on adult film actor Sean Paul Lockhart. The movie featured Garrett Clayton, Christian Slater, Alicia Silverstone, and Molly Ringwald, and continued Lofranco's pattern of working on unconventional, character-driven projects.

His final screen appearance came in the 2018 biographical crime film "Gotti." He played John Gotti Jr., the son of notorious New York mob boss John Gotti, portrayed by John Travolta. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and marked the end of Lofranco's professional acting credits.

Later Life

Public records and social media activity indicate that Lofranco relocated to Surrey, British Columbia, in 2021. Aside from occasional online posts, he maintained a relatively quiet profile in the years after stepping away from acting. His last visible social media message encouraged followers to subscribe to his OnlyFans account, though it remains unclear whether he was active on the platform.

Spencer Lofranco died in 2025 at the age of 33. His brother, Santino, announced the news in a tribute that emphasized his impact on those close to him. His death was under investigation in British Columbia at the time of the announcement.