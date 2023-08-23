Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: May 18, 1992 (31 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Musician, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Spencer Breslin's Net Worth

Spencer Breslin is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Spencer Breslin first gained recognition as a child star on television and film. After appearing in over 50 commercials by the age of four, he acted in such films as "Disney's The Kid," "The Santa Clause 2," "Raising Helen," and "The Happening." Later, as an adult, Breslin began writing music and playing with his band Broken Machine.

He is the older brother of actress Abigail Breslin.

Early Life and Education

Spencer Breslin was born on May 18, 1992 in New York City to Kim, a talent manager, and Michael, a telecommunications consultant. He is of Austrian-Jewish and Irish descent through his father, and of English and Irish descent through his mother. Breslin's siblings Ryan and Abigail went on to become actors like him. The kids were homeschooled by their mother in Manhattan.

Career Beginnings

When he was about three, Breslin was spotted by a talent scout on a playground in New York City. He went on to enter show business, starring in over 50 commercials before he turned four.

Film Career

In 2000, Breslin had his first starring role in "Disney's The Kid," a fantasy dramedy in which he played the eight-year-old version of Bruce Willis's character, Rusty Duritz. He was chosen out of thousands of other child actors by director Jon Turtletaub. Breslin returned to the big screen in 2002 to voice a Lost Boy in the Disney animated film "Return to Never Land," a sequel to "Peter Pan." Later in the year, he played Curtis the Elf in the Christmas comedy sequel "The Santa Clause 2," starring Tim Allen. In 2003, Breslin played the squabbling brother of Dakota Fanning's character in the live-action film adaptation of Dr. Seuss's "The Cat in the Hat," with Mike Myers as the titular feline. The next year, Breslin played the brother of his real-life sister Abigail's character in the dramedy "Raising Helen," starring Kate Hudson as their aunt and guardian. Also that year, he played Prince Jacques in the Disney romantic comedy sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," with Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews reprising their roles from the first film.

In 2006, Breslin reunited with Tim Allen for three films: Disney's remake of "The Shaggy Dog," in which he played the son of Allen's character; the superhero comedy "Zoom," in which he played Tucker Williams and his alter-ego Mega Boy; and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," in which he reprised his role as Curtis the Elf from the prior film in the series. Breslin next appeared in M. Night Shyamalan's 2008 thriller "The Happening," starring Mark Wahlberg. A month later, he starred as the titular character, a prematurely balding teen boy, in the comedy "Harold." Breslin subsequently lent his voice to the animated educational science-fiction film "Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey," released in 2010. The following year, he appeared in the direct-to-video action film "Born to Race," and in 2012 was in the romantic dramedy "Stuck in Love." Breslin's other credits have included the crime film "Perfect Sisters," starring his sister Abigail, and the supernatural slasher film "Some Kind of Hate."

Television Career

Breslin had his first role on a television series in 1997, playing the youngest son of Dan Aykroyd's character in the abbreviated first season of the ABC sitcom "Soul Man." In the years after that, he appeared in episodes of "Law & Order," "Trinity," and the horror miniseries "Storm of the Century." Breslin went on to appear in the Disney Channel Original Movie "The Ultimate Christmas Present" in 2000. After that, he was in the television film "Robertson's Greatest Hits" and an episode of the short-lived series "Kate Brasher." In 2002, Breslin lent his voice to the Disney animated series "Teamo Supremo" and appeared in the ABC Family television film "Mom's on Strike," starring Faith Ford and Tim Matheson. He was in another television film, the Disney Channel Original Movie "You Wish!," in 2003.

In 2004, Breslin began starring on the CBS sitcom "Center of the Universe," playing the nerdy son of John Goodman's character, a security company operator. The show was ultimately canceled after 10 episodes had aired. Also in 2004, Breslin appeared in an episode of the short-lived Fox series "Wonderfalls." After a break from the small screen, he returned in 2009 to appear in the television film "Bless This Mess" and in an episode of the crime procedural series "Bones." Breslin has appeared infrequently on television in the years since then.

Music Career

Through his own record label, Acadian Recording, Breslin released his debut album "Labor Day" in the summer of 2012. The folk rock album includes appearances by such artists as Kevin Barker, Kyle Forester, and Isobel Knowles. Additionally, it features a spoken-word cameo by actor Jesse Eisenberg. In other musical endeavors, Breslin writes and performs with his band Broken Machine.

Personal Life

In 2017, Breslin married Australian activist Grace Tame, a prominent advocate for survivors of sexual assault. The pair later divorced at an undisclosed date.