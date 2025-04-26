What is Sofia Carson's net worth?

Sofia Carson is an American singer and actress who has a net worth of $6 million.

Sofia Carson has established herself as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, achieving success as an actress, singer, and songwriter. Rising to prominence through her roles in Disney Channel productions, Carson gained widespread recognition playing Evie in the "Descendants" franchise, which showcased both her acting abilities and vocal talents. Her music career has produced hits like "Loud" and "I Luv U," while her acting portfolio expanded beyond Disney to include Netflix films like "Feel the Beat" and "Purple Hearts," the latter of which she both starred in and executive produced. Carson's influence extends beyond entertainment as a UNICEF Ambassador and advocate for women's rights and education. Her bilingual abilities and Latin American heritage have informed her artistic choices, allowing her to connect with diverse global audiences while building a career characterized by versatility across multiple entertainment platforms.

Early Life and Education

Born Sofía Daccarett Char on April 10, 1993, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Carson is the daughter of José F. Daccarett and Laura Char Carson, both of whom emigrated from Colombia. Her mother's family includes prominent Colombian politicians, with her great-uncle Rodrigo Char serving as mayor of Barranquilla. This Colombian heritage would later influence her artistic identity and career choices.

Carson displayed an early interest in performing arts, beginning dance training at the age of three and later studying at the Maria Verdeja School of the Arts. Her education continued at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami. Carson further developed her skills at In Motion Dance Studio and participated in multiple dance competitions. Academically, she attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she majored in communications while pursuing her entertainment career.

Growing up bilingual in both English and Spanish, Carson maintained strong connections to her Latin American roots, an aspect of her identity that would later inform her professional choices and public advocacy.

Disney Breakthrough

Carson's professional breakthrough came through the Disney Channel, starting with a guest appearance on the series "Austin & Ally" in 2014. Her major breakout role arrived when she was cast as Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen from "Snow White," in Disney's "Descendants" television movie. The film became a massive success for the network, spawning two sequels and establishing Carson as a recognizable face for a generation of young viewers.

During this Disney period, she also secured a role in the network's series "Adventures in Babysitting" and appeared in "A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits." These projects showcased not only her acting abilities but also her musical talents, as many required singing performances that helped establish her dual career path.

Music Career

Building on the musical exposure gained through her Disney roles, Carson signed with Hollywood Records and began developing her career as a recording artist. Her debut single, "Love Is the Name," released in 2016, introduced her as a solo performer outside the context of soundtrack contributions.

Carson's music often blends pop with electronic and dance elements, occasionally incorporating Latin influences that reflect her cultural background. Other notable songs in her discography include "Back to Beautiful," "Ins and Outs," and "I Luv U." Her performances on various "Descendants" soundtracks further demonstrated her vocal abilities, with songs like "Rotten to the Core" and "Space Between" becoming fan favorites.

In 2022, Carson released her self-titled debut album, marking a significant milestone in establishing her identity as a musician separate from her acting projects.

Expanding Acting Career

As Carson matured as an artist, she deliberately expanded her acting repertoire beyond Disney productions. Her transition to more adult-oriented projects included roles in the thriller "Songbird" and the dance-focused Netflix film "Feel the Beat."

Her most significant post-Disney success came with "Purple Hearts," a Netflix romantic drama released in 2022. The film, which Carson both starred in and executive produced, tells the story of a musician who enters a marriage of convenience with a marine. The project represented a career evolution for Carson, demonstrating her abilities as both a dramatic actress and behind-the-scenes creative force. She also contributed original music to the film's soundtrack, further showcasing her multifaceted talents.

Philanthropy and Advocacy

Carson has used her platform to support various humanitarian causes. In 2020, she was appointed as a UNICEF Ambassador, focusing particularly on girls' rights and education initiatives. She has participated in campaigns addressing gender equality and the educational needs of displaced children worldwide.

Her advocacy work frequently emphasizes the importance of education and empowerment for young women, reflecting personal values that she incorporates into her public persona and creative choices.