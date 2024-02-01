What is Sofia Black D'Elia's Net Worth?

Sofia Black D'Elia is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Sofia Black D'Elia is known for her roles in series and films like "Skins," "Gossip Girl," "The Night Of," and "Your Honor." She began her career by appearing on the soap opera "All My Children."

Early Life

Sofia Black D'Elia was born on December 24, 1991 in Clifton, New Jersey. Her mother, Elinor, works in printing while her father, Anthony, works as a judge on the Superior Court of New Jersey. Her mother is of Russian-Jewish descent while her father is of Italian descent. She was raised in a Jewish household and had a bat mitzvah ceremony as a teenager. She attended Clifton High School and graduated in 2010. By this time, she had already begun her acting career. She was accepted to Rutgers' Mason Gross School of the Arts but opted to continue pursuing her acting career instead. She did continue studying acting at New York's William Esper Studio.

Career

Black D'Elia started acting at the age of five and signed up for dancing classes at Broadway Bound, a dancing studio, as a child. She landed her first significant role in 2009 when she was cast as the recurring character, Bailey Wells, in the soap opera "All My Children." She appeared in 28 episodes of the show between 2009 and 2010. After her time on the show ended, she was cast in the series "Skins" in 2011. The series had originally been very popular in the United Kingdom and was remade for American and Canadian audiences in 2011 and premiered on MTV. She appeared in the main role of Tea Marvelli, an openly lesbian teenager. The same year, she also appeared in the music video for Hoodie Allen's song "The Chase Is On."

In the fall of 2012, Black D'Elia appeared in the sixth and final season of "Gossip Girl" as character Sage Spence. She appeared in nine episodes of the show. She also appeared in several webisodes of the web series "Skins Webisodes." In 2013, she was cast in the series "Betrayal," an American drama series, and appeared in four episodes of the show as character Jules Whitman. The same year, she also appeared in the film "The Immigrant" and in the music video for the song "If So" by artist Atlas Genius. In 2014, Black D'Elia had a role in the film "Born of War."

In 2015, Black D'Elia was cast as Jessie in the film "Project Almanac," a found footage science fiction film. The same year, she was also cast in the series "The Messengers" as Erin Calder. In 2016, she appeared in an episode of "The Night Of" and also had a role in the film "Viral." The same year, she also appeared as Tirzah in the film "Ben-Hur." Additionally, she appeared in the web series "10 Crosby" and in "Invisible."

Black D'Elia was cast in the main character role of Sabrina Pemberton in the series "The Mick" in 2017. She remained on the show until 2018. From 2020 to 2021, Black D'Elia appeared in the main character role of Frannie Latimer in the first seasons of the series "Your Honor." The show is an American drama starring Bryan Cranston that was adapted from the Israeli TV series "Knodo." In 2021, she appeared as the character Heather in the film "To All the Boys: Always and Forever." The film is a teen romantic comedy that premiered on Netflix and is based on the novel "Always and Forever, Lara Jean."

In 2022, Black D'Elia was cast in the series "Single Drunk Female" as the character Samantha Fink. The series is a comedy series that premiered on Freeform. Black D'Elia plays the main character who suffered an embarrassing public meltdown due to her alcoholism and must stay sober to avoid jailtime. The series was renewed for a second season and then cancelled in 2023. Black D'Elia posted about her disappointment over the cancellation of the series, which she felt had more potential.

In 2023, Black D'Elia appeared in the film "Good Burger 2" starring Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Jillian Bell. It was the long-awaited sequel to the original "Good Burger" film which came out in 1997. Black D'Elia plays the role of Maria in the film.

Personal Life

Black D'Elia lives in New York City. In 2016, she met filmmaker Henry Joost while working on the film "Viral," which Joost co-directed. They began dating and then married in October 2021. Her father officiated the wedding and officially married the couple.