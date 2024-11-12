Last Updated: November 12, 2024
What is Skai Jackson's net worth?

Skai Jackson is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Skai Jackson is an American actress who rose to prominence as a child star on the Disney Channel, most notably for her role as Zuri Ross in the hit series "Jessie" (2011-2015) and its spin-off "Bunk'd" (2015-2018). Beyond her Disney success, Jackson has established herself as a social media influencer, author, and activist, using her platform to advocate against bullying and promote social justice causes. Her transition from child actress to young adult performer has been marked by appearances in various television shows, voice acting roles, and her participation in "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020.

Early Life

Born on April 8, 2002, in New York City, Skai Jackson began her career at a remarkably young age. She started modeling as a baby, appearing in numerous commercials and print advertisements. Raised by her mother in New York, Jackson showed an early aptitude for performing and began attending auditions regularly. Her natural charisma and talent helped her secure various modeling jobs for major brands, laying the groundwork for her transition into acting.

Skai Jackson

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Career

Jackson's acting career began with small roles in films and television shows, including appearances in "Liberty Kid" (2007) and "The Rebound" (2009). Her breakthrough came when she was cast as Little Fish in the Nickelodeon preschool animated series "Bubble Guppies" in 2011. However, it was her role as the precocious Zuri Ross in Disney Channel's "Jessie" that truly launched her to stardom. The show's success led to her reprising the role in "Bunk'd" and several other Disney Channel crossover episodes. Beyond Disney, Jackson has done extensive voice work, including roles in "DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders" and "Marvel Rising." In 2020, she competed in season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars," finishing in tenth place. She also released her first book, "Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback," in 2019.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Personal Life and Feuds

In March 2020, Skai was granted a temporary restraining order against Danielle Bregoli, also known as the "Cash Me Outside Girl." The fight was allegedly over the rapper NBA YoungBoy. Skai sought the restraining order against Bregoli, alleging that the rapper threatened her life. Jackson claimed she was afraid to leave her house by herself and hadn't slept well since Danielle made threats against her. She also stated that she thinks Bregoli is "mentally unstable." Jackson showed the judge text messages from Bregoli in which she allegedly told Jackson she wanted to fight her. The judge granted the restraining order, and Bregoli must stay at least 100 yards away from Jackson, her home, and her workplace. She is also forbidden to contact Jackson in any manner.

In November 2024, Skai confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child. She did not reveal the father's identity.

