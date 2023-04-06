Simon Rex Net Worth

What is Simon Rex's Net Worth?

Simon Rex is an American actor, rapper and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Simon Rex rose to fame as a VJ on MTV in the 90s. He later became known as an actor, with credits including three "Scary Movie" films and the black comedy "Red Rocket," for which he won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead. Meanwhile, under his rap persona Dirt Nasty, he co-founded the comedy hip hop group Three Loco and released a number of solo albums.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 20, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: San Francisco Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Pornographic film actor, VJ, Rapper, Comedian, Presenter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Simon Rex's Net Worth

Early Life

Simon Rex was born as Simon Rex Cutright on July 20, 1974 in San Francisco, California to environmental consultant Zoe and relationship coach Paul. He is Jewish, and was raised in Alameda. When Rex was still very young, his father left the family. After graduating from Alameda High School, Rex attended community college. To earn a living, he worked at a potato-sack factory.

Modeling

At the age of 19, Rex responded to an ad in a Los Angeles magazine looking for a nude model. He went on to be photographed nude by Brad Posey at Club 1821 studio. This work led to a stint in the adult film industry, as Rex appeared in solo masturbation scenes for the Club 1821 films "Young, Hard & Solo #2," "Young, Hard & Solo #3," and "Hot Sessions III." After that, Rex became a mainstream model, working for such brands as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Levi's.

MTV

Rex achieved his most widespread recognition yet when he became a VJ on MTV in 1995. He served in that role for over two years, and then transitioned to acting. In 1999, Rex had a recurring role on the series "Felicity" and main roles on "Jack & Jill" and the short-lived sitcom "Katie Joplin." All of the shows aired on The WB. Rex returned to the network in 2002 to star alongside Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth on the sitcom "What I Like About You." He left the show after the first season. Subsequently, Rex appeared in the television film "The Karate Dog" and in episodes of such shows as "Summerland," "Cuts," and "Everwood." In 2006, he had a main role on the short-lived Lifetime telenovela "Monarch Cove."

In the 2010s, Rex appeared in episodes of "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time," "Happyland," "Perception," and "NCIS." He also played the title character on the Comedy Central series "Typical Rick" from 2016 to 2017. Among his other television credits, Rex played DJ Womp Womp in a 2020 episode of the comedy series "The Real Bros of Simi Valley," starring Jimmy Tatro and Nick Colletti.

Film Career

Rex made his feature film debut in 2000, playing the character Slab O'Beef in the direct-to-video parody film "Shriek if You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th." The year after that, he appeared in the horror film "The Forsaken" and the comedy "Going Greek." Rex returned to the parody genre in 2003 to play George Logan in "Scary Movie 3"; he reprised the role three years later for a cameo appearance in "Scary Movie 4." Subsequently, he was in the direct-to-video Paris Hilton comedy "National Lampoon's Pledge This!" Rex went on to appear in the horror film "Rise: Blood Hunter," the parody film "Superhero Movie," the crime drama "Hotel California," and the satirical comedy "An American Carol."

Rex had one of his biggest film roles in 2010, starring alongside Ving Rhames and Esai Morales in the fantasy thriller "King of the Avenue." Two years later, he had a supporting role in the romcom "Slightly Single in L.A." In 2013, Rex returned to the "Scary Movie" franchise in "Scary Movie 5," playing the new role of Dan Sanders. He appeared in mostly smaller films over the subsequent years, including "Student Bodies," "Halloweed," "Alexander IRL," and "Bodied." In 2021, Rex had a career resurgence thanks to his performance in Sean Baker's black comedy "Red Rocket." Starring as washed-up ex-porn star Mikey Saber, he earned the best reviews of his career so far and won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead. Rex's newfound success led to many more roles, including in the 2023 films "Down Low" and "Americana."

Dirt Nasty

In 2005, Rex became a rap artist using the stage name Dirt Nasty. He formed the rap group Dyslexic Speedreaders with Mickey Avalon and Andre Legacy and appeared on the group's song "My Dick." In 2007, Rex released his debut solo album as Dirt Nasty; it included the popular song "1980." His second album, "Nasty as I Wanna Be," came out in 2011. Subsequent Dirt Nasty albums have included "Palatial" and "Dirt Nasty Sux."

Among Rex's other music projects is the comedy hip hop group Three Loco, which he formed in 2011 with Andy Milonakis and Horst Simco, also known as Riff Raff. The group released its self-titled debut EP in late 2012. Rex has also released some collaborative albums with other artists, including "The White Album," with DJ Stretch Armstrong, and "Breakfast in Bed," with Smoov-e.

Real Estate

In 1999 Simon paid $650,000 for a home in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles. He sold this house in 2016 for $1.2 million.

He later resided in a guesthouse in the Venice area. Rex eventually decided to live off the grid in Joshua Tree.