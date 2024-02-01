What is Shohreh Aghdashloo's Net Worth?

Shohreh Aghdashloo is an Iranian and American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Shohreh Aghdashloo has appeared in films and series like "House of Sand and Fog," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Star Trek Beyond," "House of Saddam," and "The Odd Life of Timothy Green," among others. She has received various accolades like Primetime Emmy Awards, Satellite Awards, and Academy Award nominations.

Early Life

Shohreh Aghdashloo was born on May 11, 1952 in Tehran, Pahlavi, Iran and given the name Shohreh Vaziri-Tabar. Her parents are Effie and Anushiraven Vaziri-Tabar and she grew up with her three brothers. In her late teens, she began attending theatre workshops as she had always wished to be an actress, despite the wishes of her family who did not initially support her dreams. Aghdashloo left Iran for England at the start of the Iranian Revolution. Once she arrived in England, she earned her bachelor's degree in international relations at Brunel University.

Career

While still in Iran, Aghdashloo appeared in films like "The Chess Game of the Wind," "The Report," and "Sooteh-Delan." After moving to London, Aghdashloo continued her pursuit of acting. She later moved to Los Angeles. She made her American film debut in 1989 when she appeared in a starring role in "Guests of Hotel Astoria." Her television debut came in 1990 when she landed a guest role in a television movie special of the NBC television series "Matlock." In 1993, she appeared in the film "Twenty Bucks" and also in an episode of "Martin."

In 2001, Aghdashloo was cast opposite Ben Kingsley and Jennifer Connelly in director Vadim Perelman's "House of Sand and Fog." The film came out in 2003 and Aghdashloo was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Following this exposure, she landed a prominent recurring role in the fourth season of the Fox television series "24." In the show, she played a terrorist undercover in Los Angeles as a housewife and mother.

Over the next few years, Aghdashloo appeared in episodes of "Smith," "Will & Grace," "Curious George," "ER," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Simpsons. In 2008, she was cast in four episodes of "House of Saddam." For her role, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Around the same period of time, she also appeared in films like "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," "American Dreamz," "The Lake House," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "The Nativity Story," "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2," and "The Stoning of Soraya M." For her role in the latter film, she received the Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

In 2010, Aghdashloo appeared in the film "The No Game." The following year, she appeared in the documentary film "Iranium" and also in the film "On the Inside." Additionally, she had roles in episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "House," and "NCIS." In 2012, she appeared in "Portlandia," "The Mob Doctor," and in the film "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." In 2013, she voiced a character in "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters." Additionally, she appeared in seven episodes of "Grimm." The next year, she appeared in episodes of "Believe," "Bones," and "Scorpion."

In 2015, Aghdashloo appeared in the films "Last Knights" and "Septembers of Shiraz." She also landed a main role part in the series "The Expanse" as character Chrisjen Avasarala. She appeared in six seasons of the show from 2015 to 2022. While on the show, she also appeared in episodes of "Pearl," "The Punisher," "The Lion Guard," "Impulse," "Arcane," and "The Flight Attendant." She also appeared in films like "Star Trek Beyond," "Window Horses," "The Promise," "A Simple Wedding," "The Cuban," "Run Sweetheart Run, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and "Renfield."

Personal Life

When Aghdashloo was 19, she married her first husband who was 31 years old at the time. They did not have children and divorced in 1979. In 1987, she married actor and playwright Houshang Touzie. They had a daughter, Tara, together in 1989. Though she was raised in a Muslim family, she has since state that she is non-practicing.

Aghdashloo has used her platform to discuss the state of affairs in Iran over the years. She has spoken about human rights in Iran and the persecution of Baha'is in Iran at various universities and other events. One of her talks, given at George Washington University, was posted on YouTube and received significant views. In 2010, the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans awarded Aghdashloo their Career Achievement Award during its first annual gala.