What is Sherry Stringfield's net worth and salary?

Sherry Stringfield is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million.

Sherry Stringfield is best known for her role as Dr. Susan Lewis on the groundbreaking NBC medical drama "ER," where she appeared in approximately 142 episodes across six of the show's fifteen seasons. As an original cast member, she starred in the first three seasons (1994-1996) before making a surprising exit, then returned for seasons eight through twelve (2001-2005), and made a final appearance in the series finale in 2009. Her career has been marked by both critical acclaim and unconventional choices, including her surprising decisions to leave successful television shows at their peak. Throughout her career, Stringfield has prioritized personal fulfillment over professional advancement, making her journey in Hollywood notable for its independent spirit and resilience.

Early Life and Education

Born June 24, 1967, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sherry Lea Stringfield was the eldest of three children. After a brief time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, her family settled in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston, where she was raised. During her high school years at Klein High School, Stringfield balanced athletics with a growing passion for acting, appearing in various school productions including "Oklahoma," "Mother Courage," and "Fiddler on the Roof."

At 18, Stringfield enrolled at the Acting Conservatory of the State University of New York at Purchase, where she roomed with fellow actress Parker Posey. Her time at SUNY Purchase included appearances in numerous off-Broadway productions and work with a speech teacher to soften her Texan accent. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1989.

Rise to Fame

Stringfield's professional career began immediately after graduation when she was cast as Christina "Blake" Thorpe on the CBS daytime soap opera "Guiding Light." She portrayed this villainous character from 1989 to 1992, earning nominations in the "Outstanding Villain/Villainess" category at the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

In a pattern that would become characteristic of her career, Stringfield left "Guiding Light" at the height of her popularity to take a year off and travel through Europe. Upon her return to the United States, she quickly secured the role of Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Laura Kelly on ABC's groundbreaking police drama "NYPD Blue" (1993-1994). Though the show was an immediate critical and commercial success, Stringfield requested to be released from her contract after just one season, feeling her character had run its course.

Weeks later, Stringfield joined the original cast of NBC's "ER" as Dr. Susan Lewis, a role that would define her career. The medical drama became a cultural phenomenon, and Stringfield's performance garnered her three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (1995, 1996, and 1997), as well as Golden Globe nominations.

Unconventional Career Choices

In what became her most publicized career decision, Stringfield shocked the entertainment industry by leaving "ER" during its third season in 1996, despite being contractually obligated for five seasons and at the height of the show's popularity. Her departure required signing a no-work agreement that prevented her from appearing on television for the remainder of her original contract term.

Stringfield cited a desire for a "normal life" away from the grueling filming schedule as her reason for leaving. She moved back to New York, where she taught acting classes at her alma mater and directed theatrical productions. During this period, she made occasional film appearances, including roles in "54" (1998) and "Autumn in New York" (2000).

In a surprising turn, Stringfield approached the producers of "ER" in 2001 and rejoined the cast in the show's eighth season. Her return episode drew 26.7 million viewers, placing the show first in the ratings. She remained with the series until 2005 when she again departed for a second time. Stringfield would later return for the show's final episode in 2009.

Later Career and Personal Life

Following her second departure from "ER," Stringfield continued to work steadily in television. Her credits include roles in "Tell Me You Love Me" (2007), "The Stepfather" (2009), "Under the Dome" (2014), and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" (2016-2017).

Stringfield married journalist Larry E. Joseph in 1998. The couple had two children together, Phoebe and Milo, before divorcing. Despite her success in Hollywood, Stringfield has maintained a relatively private personal life.

Real Estate

In 2003, Sherry paid $1.935 million for a home in Beverly Hills. She sold this home in 2010 for $2895 million. That same year, she paid $1.895 million for a home in Malibu. She sold this home in 2018 for $3.225 million. Her home was demolished by a later owner who built a 7,000-square-foot mansion on the 1.5-acre lot. This mansion was put up for sale in 2024 for $15.5 million,