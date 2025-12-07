Shenae Grimes Net Worth

What is Shenae Grimes's net worth and salary?

Shenae Grimes is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Shenae Grimes first emerged as a standout performer on the long-running Canadian series "Degrassi: The Next Generation," where she portrayed Darcy Edwards, a character whose storylines helped broaden the show's emotional depth and visibility. Her growing popularity on "Degrassi" led to her casting as Annie Wilson on the rebooted American series "90210," a role that placed her at the center of one of the most high-profile teen dramas of the late 2000s. Grimes balanced television work with film roles, fashion collaborations, hosting projects, and digital content creation, developing a multi-platform career that expanded beyond traditional acting. Over time she built a strong personal brand rooted in lifestyle content, motherhood, fashion, and candid reflections on her industry experiences, allowing her to sustain a following well after her peak television years.

Early Life

Shenae Sonya Grimes was born on October 24, 1989, in Toronto, Ontario. She grew up in the city and developed an interest in performing at a young age, participating in school plays while consuming a wide range of television and film. Grimes attended Toronto's Forest Hill Collegiate Institute and later the City Academy, a private school that allowed her to pursue professional acting work while completing her education. Her early exposure to Toronto's active entertainment industry helped her find opportunities quickly, and by her teens she was already working steadily in television.

Early Career

Grimes began her acting career with guest appearances on shows such as "Kevin Hill," "Naturally, Sadie," and "Life with Derek," building experience across different styles of youth-oriented programming. Her first major break came in 2004 when she joined "Degrassi: The Next Generation" as Darcy Edwards. Initially introduced as a supporting character, Darcy evolved into a central figure on the show, with several major storylines addressing identity, peer pressure, trauma, and personal transformation. Grimes remained on "Degrassi" through 2008 and became one of its most recognizable cast members.

Her performance drew attention outside Canada, opening the door to American opportunities just as networks were reviving iconic teen franchises.

Breakthrough With "90210"

In 2008 Grimes was cast as Annie Wilson, the lead character in "90210," the CW's reboot of the beloved 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210." The show marked one of the network's most ambitious projects and placed Grimes at the center of a large ensemble cast. Annie's character was written as the moral anchor of the series, navigating new friendships, romance, ambition, and identity within the show's heightened environment.

"90210" premiered to significant buzz and strong initial ratings, and Grimes's performance helped carry the series through its five-season run. The show brought her international visibility, placing her in the same cultural conversation as contemporaries from other CW dramas of the era. During this time she also made film appearances in projects like the horror prequel "Scream 4" and the indie drama "Dead Like Me: Life After Death," while making regular fashion-week appearances that further developed her public profile.

Later Career

After "90210" ended in 2013, Grimes continued acting in television movies, independent films, and genre projects, including roles in "Sugar," "Shangri-La Suite," and the Lifetime thriller "I Really Hate My Ex." She also hosted fashion and lifestyle programming, embracing opportunities behind the camera and collaborating with brands.

Her career gradually shifted toward digital content creation as she built a substantial online following through YouTube, Instagram, and blog-based lifestyle work. Grimes leaned into fashion, beauty, and motherhood themes, often sharing candid personal experiences about relationships, wellness, career changes, and raising children. Her transparency about both the glamour and challenges of her industry helped her cultivate a loyal audience across social media.

In addition to content creation, she explored directing and writing, reflecting an interest in creative control and storytelling beyond acting alone.

Personal Life

Grimes married British musician Josh Beech in 2013, and the couple later welcomed two children. They lived in Los Angeles for several years before relocating to Nashville, where they focused on family life and independent creative project