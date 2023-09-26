Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Nov 6, 1985 (37 years old) Place of Birth: Santa Monica Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.55 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Shayne Lamas' Net Worth

What Is Shayne Lamas' Net Worth?

Shayne Lamas is an American actress and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Shayne Lamas is best known for winning season 12 of the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." Shayne starred on the 2009 E! reality series "Leave it to Lamas," and she has appeared in the films "Monster Night" (2006), "The 13th Alley" (2008), "Endless Bummer" (2009), and "Deep in the Valley" (2009). From 2003 to 2006, Lamas played Emily on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital." In 2012, she appeared on the VH1 reality series "Couples Therapy" with her husband, Nik Richie, the founder of the website TheDirty.com.

Early Life

Shayne Lamas was born Shayne Dahl Lamas on November 6, 1985, in Santa Monica, California. She is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and his second wife, Michele Smith. Lorenzo is known for playing Lance Cumson on the primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest," a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 1983. Shayne has a brother named AJ, who is also an actor. Lamas has four half-siblings on her father's side (Isabella Lamas, Alexandra Lamas, Victoria Lamas, and Paton Ashbrook) and a half-sister (Dakota Pike) on her mother's side. Shayne's paternal grandparents were actors Arlene Dahl and Fernando Lamas.

Career

Lamas made her TV debut in a 1999 episode of "Air America." From 2003 to 2006, she was a cast member on "General Hospital," playing Emily in 17 episodes and Carly Corinthos in one episode. Shayne appeared in the films " Monster Night" (2006) and "The 13th Alley" (2008), and in 2008, she was a contestant and the eventual winner on "The Bachelor: London Calling." In 2009, she starred on the reality series "Leave it to Lamas" alongside her parents, brother, and half-sister Dakota, and she appeared in the films "Endless Bummer" and "Deep in the Valley." In 2012, Shayne and her husband, Nik, joined the cast of the reality series "Couples Therapy," and the following year, they appeared in the "Nik and Shayne's Immaculate Reception" episode of "David Tutera: Unveiled." In 2014, Lamas was featured in the "E! True Hollywood Story" episode "Reality Aftermath."

Personal Life

After winning season 12 of "The Bachelor," Shayne was engaged to Matt Grant. In July 2008, Lamas and Grant announced that they had split up, stating, "We tried hard to make it work but we realized that we were both heading in different directions. We truly care about each other and will remain close friends." Shayne married Nik Richie in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010, just eight hours after meeting him. They welcomed daughter Press Dahl Lamas-Richie in November 2011 and son Lyon Lamas-Richie in July 2015. Lyon was born via a surrogate, Shayne's stepmother Shawna Craig. In May 2021, Lamas and Richie announced on Instagram that they had decided to end their marriage.

In November 2009, Shayne was arrested for DUI. She said of the arrest, "Early Saturday morning, after consuming one drink, I willingly drove through a mandatory check point on my way home with complete confidence of passing. However, the breathalyzer indicated that I was over the legal limit of blood alcohol content and was arrested onsite." She added, "I take full responsibility for my lack of judgment. I have always strived to be a role model for my friends, family and fans and have never nor will ever condone drinking and driving. I apologize for all those I have disappointed, including myself." Lamas was sentenced to three years of probation.