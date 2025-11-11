What is Shay Mitchell's net worth?

Shay Mitchell is a Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Shay Mitchell is best known for her breakout role as Emily Fields on the hit series "Pretty Little Liars." With her combination of charisma, confidence, and ambition, Mitchell has built a multifaceted career that extends beyond acting into business, fashion, and digital media. Over the years, she has become one of the most recognizable figures from millennial-era television, as well as a successful lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur with millions of followers across social media platforms.

Early Life

Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell was born on April 10, 1987, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Her mother, Precious Garcia, is from the Philippines, and her father, Mark Mitchell, has Scottish and Irish ancestry. Shay developed an early passion for performance, studying dance from a young age and competing in international dance competitions. By her teenage years, she had begun modeling, signing with an agency that sent her on assignments across Asia and North America.

After attending Rockridge Secondary School and later West Vancouver Secondary School, Mitchell decided to pursue acting full-time. She studied with acting coach Andrew McIlroy in Vancouver, gaining on-camera experience through commercials and small television appearances before eventually landing her breakout role.

Career Beginnings

Mitchell made her professional television debut with a guest appearance on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" in 2009. That same year, she appeared in the Global series "Rookie Blue" and booked commercials for major brands, including Pantene and Nike. Her early success and striking on-screen presence soon earned her the attention of casting directors in Hollywood.

Breakthrough with "Pretty Little Liars"

In 2010, Mitchell was cast as Emily Fields in the ABC Family (later Freeform) teen drama "Pretty Little Liars," based on the popular book series by Sara Shepard. The show followed a group of high school girls whose lives are upended after the disappearance of their friend Alison. Mitchell's portrayal of Emily, a kindhearted athlete coming to terms with her identity, earned widespread praise for its emotional authenticity and positive LGBTQ+ representation.

"Pretty Little Liars" became a global phenomenon, running for seven seasons and turning its cast—including Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, and Ashley Benson—into household names. The series won multiple Teen Choice Awards and cemented Mitchell's status as a major television star.

Post-"Pretty Little Liars" Career

After the series ended in 2017, Mitchell continued to expand her career both on and off screen. She starred as Peach Salinger in the first season of Netflix's psychological thriller "You" (2018), and later headlined the Hulu comedy "Dollface" (2019–2022) alongside Kat Dennings and Brenda Song. She has also appeared in films including "Mother's Day" (2016) and the supernatural horror movie "The Possession of Hannah Grace" (2018).

In addition to acting, Mitchell has established herself as a successful entrepreneur. She founded the travel accessories brand BÉIS in 2018, which quickly became one of the most popular luggage and lifestyle brands on the market. She also launched a production company, Amore & Vita, focused on female-driven content, and has been an executive producer on several digital projects.

Entrepreneurship and Rini Skincare

In November 2024, Shay Mitchell expanded her growing business portfolio with the launch of Rini, a skincare line designed specifically for children. Named after the Korean word eorini (meaning "child"), Rini was created in collaboration with co-founder Esther Son and produced in South Korea, tapping into the country's influential K-beauty market. The brand debuted with a range of gentle, dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and vegan face masks for kids aged four and older.

Mitchell said the concept was inspired by her own daughters' curiosity about skincare, emphasizing that Rini is meant to introduce children to self-care in a fun and playful way rather than promote beauty standards. "Kids are naturally curious," she wrote on Instagram, "and instead of ignoring that, we can embrace it."

The brand's launch, however, sparked debate amid the growing "Sephora Kids" trend, in which young children post skincare routines and shop high-end beauty products online. While some parents and dermatologists expressed concern that kids don't need face masks and could develop unnecessary focus on appearance, others praised Rini for offering safe, age-appropriate products that encourage parent-child bonding.

Personal Life

Shay Mitchell has been in a long-term relationship with Matte Babel, a television host and music executive. The couple has two daughters, Atlas (born in 2019) and Rome (born in 2022).

Off-screen, Mitchell is known for her global travel content, lifestyle vlogs, and advocacy for diversity and representation in entertainment. Her business ventures, acting roles, and personal authenticity have helped her transition from television star to full-fledged multimedia entrepreneur, making her one of the most influential and enduring figures of her generation.