Shaun Robinson Net Worth

What Is Shaun Robinson's Net Worth and Salary?

Shaun Robinson is an American television anchor, correspondent, actress, author, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Shaun Robinson began her broadcasting career at WGPR-TV in Detroit, the country's first African-American owned television station. She then went on to work for WISN-TV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as a weekend anchor and medical reporter. Robinson earned an Associated Press Award for her work. From there, she moved to KEYE-TV in Austin, Texas, then WSVN-TV in Miami, Florida. Shaun won an American Women in Radio and Television Award for her work in Texas. In 1999, she became a correspondent and weekend anchor for the daily entertainment news program "Access Hollywood." Robinson stayed on the show until 2015, and the following year, she began hosting the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiancé." She has also anchored "TV One Access," an "Access Hollywood" spin-off for TV One focused on "Black Hollywood."

Shaun has produced the TV movies "Seven Deadly Sins: Lust" (2021), "Envy: Seven Deadly Sins" (2021), "Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story" (2022), and "Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story" (2022) and the television series "90 Day Bares All" (2021). As an actress, she has appeared in the films "Dr. Dolittle 2" (2001), "America's Sweethearts" (2001), and "Bruce Almighty" (2003) and the TV series "The Parkers" (2002), "Charmed" (2003), "Half & Half" (2003), "Days of Our Lives" (2004), "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006), "Everybody Hates Chris" (2008), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2008), and "Monk" (2009). Robinson published the book "Exactly As I Am: Celebrated Women Share Candid Advice with Today's Girls on What it Takes to Believe in Yourself" in 2009.

Early Life

Shaun Robinson was born on July 12, 1962, in Detroit, Michigan. She has three siblings, and she graduated from Cass Technical High School. After high school, Shaun attended Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Career

Robinson began her career at WGPR-TV in Detroit, Michigan, then she was a weekend anchor and medical reporter at Milwaukee's WISN-TV, where she won an Associated Press award for her series about cancer in women. Shaun also hosted a daily talk show called "Milwaukee's Talking." In 1995, she joined the new station KEYE-TV in Austin, Texas, as an anchor and reporter. There, her "Profiles in Power" series earned her an American Women in Radio and Television award. In 1999, Robinson was hired by "Access Hollywood" as a correspondent and weekend anchor. She stayed with the show until 2015. Before landing her job with "Access Hollywood," Shaun worked at Miami's WSVN-TV as an anchor and reporter. While working there, she anchored coverage of Hurricane George and the Clinton impeachment hearings, and she profiled survivors of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. In 2010, she won $10,000 for the charity Girls, Inc. on "Don't Forget the Lyrics," and in 2011 and 2012, she co-hosted NBC's Tournament of Roses Parade coverage with Al Roker.

Robinson has also provided coverage for many award ceremonies, including the Academy Awards, Emmys, Grammys, and Golden Globes. In 2016, she started hosting the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiancé" and its various spin-offs. In 2019, Shaun had a recurring role as Kris Kensington on the BET drama "Games People Play." She has guest-starred on shows such as The Parkers" (2002), "Charmed" (2003), "Half & Half" (2003), "She Spies" (2003), "Days of Our Lives" (2004), "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006), "Everybody Hates Chris" (2008), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2008), "Monk" (2009), and "Last Man Standing" (2012), and she has appeared in the films "Dr. Dolittle 2" (2001), "America's Sweethearts" (2001), and "Bruce Almighty" (2003). In 2019, she published the book "Exactly As I Am: Celebrated Women Share Candid Advice with Today's Girls on What it Takes to Believe in Yourself," in which she "shares both the honest comments she's heard from young women and the heartfelt and encouraging advice she's been in the rare position to glean from today's most notable women." The book includes contributions from Alicia Keys, Eva Mendes, Nancy Pelosi, Vanessa Williams, Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson, and Diane Sawyer, among others.

Personal Life

Shaun married professional baseball player Darryl Hamilton on November 6, 1993. They divorced in late 1994. Robinson established the nonprofit organization The S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls, which supports small charities involved in STEM, health, arts, unity, and neighborhoods. She launched "One Girl, One Voice: A Million Ways to Make a Difference," which is described as a "social media movement calling for one million socially responsible girls to pledge to use their voices for positive change in the world through volunteering."

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Robinson earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program for "Access Hollywood." In 2025, she received a Women's Image Network Award nomination for Outstanding Actress Reality Series for "90 Day Fiancé." According to her website, "Shaun won an Emmy for her live coverage of 'A Grand Night in Harlem' for the Black Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame. She received a distinguished Gracie Award for her work on 'BET Takes Hollywood' profiling the history of African Americans and the Oscars. Shaun captivated audiences as the premiere host of 'TV One Access,' for which she received the Outstanding Coverage of Race & Ethnicity Award from Columbia University. The Ford Foundation has honored Shaun for her special on Missing in the Media which focused on the lack of media coverage surrounding missing women of color. Shaun has also received prestigious awards from the Associated Press and American Women in Radio and Television."