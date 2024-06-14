What is Sharlto Copley's Net Worth?

Sharlto Copley is a South African actor who has a net worth of $15 million. Sharlto Copely came to international prominence in 2009 with his leading role in Neill Blomkamp's science-fiction action film "District 9." He went on to appear in such films as "Europa Report," "Elysium," "Open Grave," "Maleficent," "Chappie," and "Hardcore Henry," among many others. On television, Copley starred in the superhero series "Powers" and had a recurring role in the second season of Netflix's "Russian Doll."

Early Life and Education

Sharlto Copley was born on November 27, 1973 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has a brother named Donovan. As a youth, Copley attended St. Andrew's Preparatory School in Grahamstown and Redhill School in Johannesburg.

Film Career

Shortly after leaving high school, Copley met filmmaker Neill Blomkamp. He would go on to become one of Blomkamp's closest collaborators, starting with the filmmaker's 2006 short films "Yellow" and "Alive in Joburg." Blomkamp adapted the latter short into the feature film "District 9," which came out in 2009. In the science-fiction action film, Copley stars as Wikus van der Merwe, an Afrikaner bureaucrat tasked with moving a race of extraterrestrial creatures from a military-guarded encampment in Johannesburg to an internment camp outside the city. "District 9" was a major critical and commercial success, and earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Copley next played H.M. Murdock in the 2010 film adaptation of the 1980s television show "The A-Team." He starred alongside Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, and Quinton Jackson.

After a break from the big screen, Copley returned in 2013 with roles in four films: the science-fiction films "Europa Report" and "Elysium," the post-apocalyptic horror film "Open Grave," and Spike Lee's remake of the South Korean film "Oldboy." On "Elysium," he was reunited with his "District 9" director Neill Blomkamp. Copley next played King Stefan in Disney's 2014 fantasy film "Maleficent," starring Angelina Jolie as the titular fairytale villain. The following year, he reunited with Blomkamp again for the science-fiction action film "Chappie," using motion-capture technology to play the titular law-enforcement robot. Also in 2015, Copley had a supporting role in Ilya Naishuller's science-fiction action film "Hardcore Henry."

In 2016, Copley appeared in John Krasinski's dramedy "The Hollars" and Ben Wheatley's action comedy "Free Fire." Two years later, he appeared in Nash Edgerton's action comedy "Gringo," costarring David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron, and Thandiwe Newton. In 2020, Copley had a supporting role in the action thriller "The Last Days of American Crime," based on the graphic novel of the same name. He next starred as domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, in Tony Stone's 2021 crime drama "Ted K." Also that year, Copley lent his voice to the South African animated action comedy "Seal Team." In 2022, he appeared in Baltasar Kormákur's survival action horror film "Beast," starring Idris Elba. After that, Copley appeared in the dystopian action comedy "Boy Kills World," starring Bill Skarsgård. His other credits include Dev Patel's action thriller "Monkey Man" and Rupert Wyatt's Saudi Arabian historical action drama "Desert Warrior."

Television Career

From 2015 to 2016, Copley starred as detective Christian Walker in the superhero series "Powers," based on the comic book series of the same name. The series was the first scripted original program on the PlayStation Network. Copley's next television role was in the second season of the Netflix series "Russian Doll," which premiered in 2022. He played the recurring role of Chez, the boyfriend of Chloë Sevigny's character Lenora. Copley went on to play Michael Fouchay in two episodes of the 12th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which came out in 2024.

Personal Life

In 2012, Copley began dating South African model and actress Tanit Phoenix. The two married in early 2016 in Cape Town. Together, they have a daughter named Sielle.

Real Estate

In 2013, Sharlto paid $860,000 for a home in Los Angeles. In February 2024, Sharlto Copley paid $4.4 million for a home the LA suburb of Lake Sherwood.