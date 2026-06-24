What is Shannyn Sossamon's Net Worth?

Shannyn Sossamon is an American actress, musician, dancer, director, and former model who has a net worth of $3 million.

Shannyn Sossamon became famous in the early 2000s after making her feature film debut opposite Heath Ledger in "A Knight's Tale." Her striking screen presence and unconventional style quickly made her one of the most recognizable young actresses of that era. She followed her breakout role with starring or major parts in "40 Days and 40 Nights," "The Rules of Attraction," "The Order," "Wristcutters: A Love Story," "One Missed Call," and "The Holiday."

Although Sossamon was briefly positioned as a major Hollywood leading lady, she never pursued fame in a conventional way. Rather than building a career around a steady stream of studio romances or mainstream franchise roles, she moved between independent films, horror movies, television, music, and experimental video projects. On television, she has appeared in series such as "Moonlight," "How to Make It in America," "Mistresses," "Wayward Pines," and "Sleepy Hollow." Outside acting, Sossamon was an early member of the Los Angeles indie rock band Warpaint and later created her own short-form visual and music projects. Her career has made her a cult-favorite actress whose body of work spans studio hits, indie films, genre projects, and personal creative work.

Early Life

Shannyn Sossamon was born Shannon Marie Kahololani Sossamon on October 3, 1978, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was raised primarily in Reno, Nevada. Her ancestry includes Hawaiian, Filipino, Irish, French, Dutch, German, and English heritage. Her younger sister is musician Jenny Lee Lindberg, best known as the bassist for the band Warpaint.

Sossamon attended Galena High School in Reno and graduated when she was 17. Shortly after high school, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in dance. Before breaking into acting, she worked as a DJ, model, and performer in the Los Angeles club and arts scene. That period helped shape the image that later made her stand out in Hollywood: part dancer, part musician, part alternative fashion figure, and not quite like the typical young actress being pushed by studios at the time.

Breakthrough with "A Knight's Tale"

Sossamon's acting career began almost by accident. She was discovered while DJing and appearing around the Los Angeles creative scene, eventually landing the female lead in the 2001 medieval adventure comedy "A Knight's Tale." The film starred Heath Ledger as William Thatcher, a peasant who disguises himself as a knight, while Sossamon played Jocelyn, the noblewoman who becomes his love interest.

"A Knight's Tale" was a commercial success and became a favorite among early-2000s movie fans. Sossamon's performance immediately made her a rising star. She earned MTV Movie Award and Teen Choice Award nominations and was quickly cast in other high-profile projects.

In 2002, she starred opposite Josh Hartnett in the romantic comedy "40 Days and 40 Nights." That same year, she played Lauren Hynde in "The Rules of Attraction," Roger Avary's adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis novel. The film was not a major mainstream hit, but it developed a cult following and remains one of Sossamon's best-known performances.

Film Career

After her early breakthrough, Sossamon continued working steadily in film, but her choices were often darker, stranger, or more independent than the standard Hollywood leading-lady path. She reunited with Heath Ledger in the 2003 supernatural thriller "The Order" and later appeared in Shane Black's 2005 crime comedy "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer.

In 2006, Sossamon appeared in two very different films: the romantic comedy "The Holiday," directed by Nancy Meyers, and the offbeat indie romance "Wristcutters: A Love Story." The latter became one of her signature cult films. She played Mikal, a mysterious young woman traveling through a surreal afterlife, opposite Patrick Fugit and Shea Whigham.

Sossamon later moved deeper into horror and independent film. She starred in "One Missed Call," appeared in "Road to Nowhere," acted in "The End of Love," and played Courtney Collins in the 2015 horror sequel "Sinister 2." Her filmography has never followed a predictable pattern, which is part of why she has maintained a loyal following among fans of early-2000s indie and genre movies.

Television Career

Sossamon has also had a substantial television career. In 2007, she appeared on the CBS vampire drama "Moonlight" as Coraline Duvall. She later had roles on HBO's "How to Make It in America" and ABC's "Mistresses."

One of her most prominent television parts came in 2015, when she played Theresa Burke on the Fox mystery thriller "Wayward Pines." The series, associated with M. Night Shyamalan, starred Matt Dillon and centered on a seemingly idyllic town with disturbing secrets. Sossamon followed that with a series-regular role as Pandora on the third season of Fox's supernatural drama "Sleepy Hollow."

Her TV work helped introduce her to a new generation of viewers who may not have been familiar with her early film roles. It also allowed her to work in mystery, horror, fantasy, and serialized drama, genres that fit well with the darker and more unusual side of her screen persona.

Music and Directing

Outside acting, Sossamon has pursued music and visual art. She was an early member of Warpaint, the Los Angeles indie rock band co-founded by her sister Jenny Lee Lindberg. Sossamon played drums and contributed vocals during the band's formative years before leaving to focus on acting and family. Warpaint later became an acclaimed indie band with albums such as "The Fool," "Warpaint," and "Heads Up."

Sossamon has also directed and produced short-form videos through projects including Maudegone Theater and The Maude Room. These projects reflect her interest in music, movement, image-making, and experimental performance. Even when she has stepped back from mainstream acting, she has continued to create work on her own terms.

Personal Life

Sossamon has two sons. Her first son, Audio Science Clayton, was born during her relationship with author and illustrator Dallas Clayton. She later had a second son, Mortimer.