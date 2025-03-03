What is Shamea Morton's net worth?

Shamea Morton is an American television personality who has a net worth of $12 million. Also known as Shamea Morton Mwangi after her 2017 marriage to Gerald Mwangi, she has established herself as a multifaceted entertainer and reality television personality best known for her recurring appearances on Bravo's hit series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (RHOA). While not a main cast member, Morton's role as a "Friend of the Housewives" has made her a fan favorite for her straightforward personality, loyalty to her friends, and ability to bring both drama and levity to the show. Beyond reality television, Morton has built a diverse career spanning cheerleading, acting, hosting, and music. As a former Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Hawks cheerleader, she developed a strong presence in Atlanta's sports entertainment scene. Her vibrant personality and connections to Atlanta's social circles have helped her maintain relevance in the entertainment industry while building a family life with her husband Gerald Mwangi and expanding her business interests. Known for her candid nature and genuine friendships, particularly with RHOA star Porsha Williams, Morton represents the unique blend of authenticity and glamour that reality television audiences connect with.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Shamea Morton developed her performing talents from a young age. Though details of her early childhood remain relatively private, Morton's natural charisma and athletic abilities led her to cheerleading, where she excelled. Her skills and presence eventually earned her positions as a professional cheerleader for two of Atlanta's major sports franchises—the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

This early exposure to entertainment and performing before large audiences laid the foundation for her later television career. During this period, Morton also explored her interest in music and developed the networking skills that would later serve her in Atlanta's competitive social and entertainment circles.

Reality Television and Media Presence

Morton's entry into reality television came through her friendship with Porsha Williams and other members of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast. Though never elevated to full-time housewife status, her recurring role as a "Friend of the Housewives" has spanned multiple seasons, with her first appearances beginning around 2015.

On RHOA, Morton became known for her loyalty, honesty, and willingness to speak her mind. These qualities made her a valuable addition to group events and trips, where she often served as a voice of reason or, conversely, as someone who wasn't afraid to bring uncomfortable truths to light. Her close friendship with Porsha Williams became a notable storyline, with Morton often defending Williams during cast conflicts.

Beyond RHOA, Morton has worked as a radio personality and host for Atlanta's V-103 radio station and has made appearances on other television programs. Her media presence extends to social media, where she maintains an active relationship with fans.

Personal Life and Family

Morton's personal life became a focus of interest when she married Kenyan businessman Gerald Mwangi in July 2017. Their wedding, which incorporated both American and Kenyan traditions, was featured on RHOA, giving viewers insight into Morton's personal milestone. In 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi.

Morton has been open about the joys and challenges of her intercultural marriage and motherhood journey. She has used her platform to celebrate her family's blended heritage and has occasionally shared aspects of Kenyan culture with the RHOA audience.

Business Ventures and Philanthropy

Beyond entertainment, Morton has pursued various business interests, including work in real estate. She has leveraged her public profile to support charitable causes in the Atlanta community, participating in fundraising events and awareness campaigns.

Atlanta Mansion

In May 2022, Gerald and Shamea paid $9 million for a sprawling 21,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta.