Sean Young Net Worth:

What is Sean Young's Net Worth?

Sean Young is an American actress who has net worth of $3.5 million. Sean Young had her breakthrough role playing Rachael in the 1982 science-fiction film "Blade Runner." She went on to appear in such films as "Dune," "No Way Out," "Wall Street," and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," among others. Young has also been in a number of television films, and had a recurring role on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" from 2010 to 2011.

One of Young's most famous appearances wasn't captured by cameras. In the early 90s, during production on "Batman Returns," Sean Young infamously stitched together a Catwoman costume of her own and attempted to confront director Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton. She was apparently ejected from the premises and the role eventually went to Michelle Pfeiffer.

Early Life and Education

Sean Young was born as Mary Sean Young on November 20, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother Lee was a screenwriter, PR executive, and journalist, while her father Donald was a television producer and journalist. Young went to Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, and then attended the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan. Following this, she went to the School of American Ballet in New York City. Young worked as a ballet dancer and a model before entering the film industry.

Film Career in the 80s and 90s

In 1980, Young made her feature film debut in the romantic drama "Jane Austen in Manhattan." The next year, she appeared opposite Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, John Candy, and Warren Oates in the hit comedy "Stripes." Young had her breakthrough role in 1982, starring as the replicant Rachael in Ridley Scott's science-fiction film "Blade Runner." The same year, she was in the comedy "Young Doctors in Love." Young followed this with roles in David Lynch's "Dune" and the adventure fantasy "Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend." In 1987, she had two significant parts: in Oliver Stone's "Wall Street," she played the wife of Michael Douglas's character, while in the political thriller "No Way Out," she played the lover of Gene Hackman's uncompromising Washington politician. Young closed out the decade with starring roles in the drama "The Boost" and the romantic comedy "Cousins."

Young began the 90s with roles in the action film "Fire Birds" and the erotic thriller "A Kiss Before Dying." She had her biggest year yet in 1992, appearing in five films: "Forever," "Love Crimes," "Once Upon a Crime," "Blue Ice," and "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me." The following year, Young appeared in the romantic dramedy "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues" and the sex comedy "Fatal Instinct." In 1994, she had a notable supporting role in the Jim Carrey farce "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective." Subsequent credits in the 90s include the action thriller "Mirage"; the comedy "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde"; the erotic thriller "Exception to the Rule"; the drama "Men"; and the thriller "Motel Blue."

Film Career in the 00s and Beyond

In the early 00s, Young appeared in a string of independent films, such as "Poor White Trash," "The Amati Girls," "Sugar & Spice," and "Mockingbird Don't Sing." Her subsequent credits included "Aftermath," "The House Next Door," "A Killer Within," "Until the Night," and "Headspace." Young continued to appear in a myriad of independent and direct-to-video films; her credits include "Living the Dream," "The Man Who Came Back," "Parasomnia," and "Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader." She returned to the big screen in 2013 with the horror film "Jug Face." The next year, she appeared in the comedy "My Man is a Loser." In 2015, Young had roles in the horror Western "Bone Tomahawk" and the psychological horror film "Darling."

Among Young's later film credits are "Confidence Game," "Lost Cat Corona," "Escape Room," "A Beautiful Distraction," "5th Borough," and "No Vacancy." Notably, in 2017, she reprised her role as Rachael in Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction sequel "Blade Runner 2049."

Television Career

Young has appeared in numerous television films over the course of her career. Her early credits include "Blood & Orchids," "Sketch Artist," "Witness to the Execution," "Everything to Gain," and "The Cowboy and the Movie Star." In 2002, she appeared in two episodes of the crime drama series "Third Watch." The next year, she was in the miniseries "First to Die." Young had a bigger part in the 2005 Russian miniseries "Yesenin," portraying dancer Isadora Duncan. She was subsequently in episodes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "ER," and "One Tree Hill," and appeared in the television film "Jesse Stone: Sea Change." In 2008, Young competed on the celebrity reality competition show "Gone Country 2," finishing in fourth place.

From 2010 to 2011, Young had a recurring role as barmaid Meggie McClain on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless." In 2013, she played Dr. Lucien in the pilot episode of the fan project "Star Trek: Renegades." Young returned to the small screen in 2018 to play the recurring role of Mrs. Van Burgen on the period drama "The Alienist."

Personal Life and Legal Trouble

In 1990, Young wed Robert Lujan; they had two sons, and later divorced in 2002. Nine years after their divorce, they remarried.

Young has run into legal trouble a number of times over the years. In 1989, she was sued by James Woods for allegedly harassing him and his fiancée. The suit was settled out of court. Much later, at an after party for the Academy Awards in 2012, Young was placed under citizen's arrest for allegedly not having a ticket to enter the event. During an ensuing argument, she slapped a security guard. More trouble came in 2018, when Young and her son were accused of stealing MacBooks from the production office of a film she was originally scheduled to direct. The laptops were ultimately returned, and no charges were filed.