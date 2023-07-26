Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Oct 11, 1965 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Lake Charles Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Sean Patrick Flanery's Net Worth

What is Sean Patrick Flanery's Net Worth?

Sean Patrick Flanery is an actor, filmmaker, author, and martial artist who has a net worth of $1 million. Sean Patrick Flanery is best known for his roles in such films as "Powder," "Best Men," "Simply Irresistible," and "The Boondock Saints" and its sequel. He also co-wrote the film "Born a Champion," and wrote and directed "Frank and Penelope," both of which he acted in as well. Earlier in his career, Flanery played Indiana Jones in the ABC television series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles."

Early Life and Education

Sean Patrick Flanery was born on October 11, 1965 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to real estate broker Genie and medical equipment salesman Paul. Raised in Houston, Texas, he went to Awty International School; after that, he attended Dulles High School in Sugar Land. Back in Houston, Flanery attended the University of St. Thomas as a young adult.

Film Career

Flanery began his professional acting career in 1987 with a role in the film "A Tiger's Tale." His next appearance on the big screen came in the 1994 biographical Western "Frank and Jesse," starring Bill Paxton and Rob Lowe. Flanery had his first leading role in the 1995 science-fiction drama "Powder," playing the titular albino telepath. Also that year, he appeared in the adaptation of Truman Capote's novella "The Grass Harp." Flanery began landing many more starring roles in the late 90s, including in the crime films "Pale Saints," "Suicide Kings," and "Best Men," the romantic comedy "Simply Irresistible," and the drama "Body Shots." He had one of his most notable roles in the 1999 action thriller "The Boondock Saints," starring as Connor MacManus, who along with his fraternal twin brother Murphy becomes a vigilante. Flanery would later reprise his role in the 2009 sequel "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day." Before that, he appeared in such films as "Kiss the Bride," "Con Express," "D-Tox," "Demon Hunter," and the animated fantasy romance "Veritas, Prince of Truth," in which he starred as the titular hero.

In the early 2010s, Flanery starred in the action thriller "Sinners & Saints," the horror film sequel "Saw 3D," and the mystery thriller "InSight." He also starred in the musical horror short film "The Devil's Carnival." In 2016, Flannery starred in the Christian film "My First Miracle" and the horror thriller "Johnny Frank Garrett's Last Word." He followed those with five films in 2017, including the thriller "Trafficked" and the horror film "The Evil Within." Flanery's subsequent credits included "Unhinged," "Lasso," "100 Yards," "Acceleration," and "The Outsider." Kicking off the 2020s, he appeared in "The Orchard" and "Lady Driver." In 2021, he both co-wrote and starred in the martial arts drama "Born a Champion." The year after that, Flanery made his feature film directorial debut with the romantic crime film "Frank and Penelope," which he also wrote and had a supporting role in. His other credits include the action thriller "The Weapon" and the Christian horror film "Nefarious," both from 2023.

Television Career

On television, Flanery first came to recognition as the titular archeologist-adventurer on the ABC series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles." Due to its exorbitant budget and low ratings, however, the series was canceled after two seasons in 1993. Flanery went on to star in four television films that were made as continuations of the series. In 1999, the series was re-edited into 22 separate television films and released over the years as "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones." Flanery appeared in some other programs during the decade, including the television films "The Accident" and "Guinevere." From 1999 to 2000, he starred in the short-lived UPN action series "The Strip." Also in 2000, he starred in the television film "Run the Wild Fields." Flanery subsequently had guest roles on the shows "Stargate SG-1," "Touched by an Angel," and "Charmed."

From 2002 to 2007, Flanery played Greg Stillson in the television series adaptation of Stephen King's "Dead Zone." He appeared in a string of television films during that time, including "Into the Fire" and "Savage Planet"; he was also in episodes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Masters of Horror." In 2008, Flanery directed and acted in the television film "No Game." A couple years later, he starred in the Syfy television film "Mongolian Death Worm." Subsequently, Flanery appeared on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" and in the Hallmark Channel film "A Crush on You." In 2013, he played former police officer Jacob Elway in the eighth season of the Showtime crime drama "Dexter." Among Flanery's other television credits are episodes of "The Bay" and "The Boys."

Author

As an author, Flanery published his first novel, "Jane Two," in 2016. The book is a coming-of-age story inspired by Flanery's own upbringing and formative childhood experiences.

Sports

Flanery is also involved in sports. He is a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which he also teaches, and came in first place in his division at the 2003 American National IBJJF Jiu-jitsu Championship. In other sports, Flanery won the 1997 Toyota Pro-Celebrity Race as a celebrity driver; he won the race again the next year as a professional driver.

Personal Life

With his wife, model and actress Lauren Michelle Hill, Flanery has two sons. He also has a daughter named Lola from his prior relationship with Sacha Grierson.

Real Estate

In May 2003, Sean Patrick Flanery paid $759,000 for a home in Los Angeles. He sold this home in May 2013 in $910,000.