Scott Schwartz is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. As a child actor Scott Schwartz was best known for starring as Eric Bates in the 1982 movie "The Toy," as Flick in the 1983 movie "A Christmas Story." Schwartz also starred in the films "Kidco," "Raiders of the Living Dead," "Fear," "Skin Walker," and "Community College." As an adult he has managed a sports and memorabilia store with his father in California. He worked in the adult film industry in the 1990s. He helped create the Americana line of celebrity trading cards and has worked getting celebrity autographs for card companies. He started writing for Beckett magazine in 2008.

Early Life

Schwartz was born on May 12, 1968 in Sacramento, California. He was interested in acting from a young age and started auditioning for roles in the early 1980s. Because his acting career kicked off when he was in middle school, Schwartz's education was sometimes interrupted by his film roles. He attended Eisenhower Junior High School and then Bridgewater-Raritan High School. In order to better accommodate his career, he transferred to attend the Professional Children's School from 1983 to 1985.

Career

One of Schwartz's first jobs was in a commercial for the chocolate-flavored beverage, Yoo-Hoo. He appeared in other commercials as well in his early career. Schwartz booked his first on-screen film role in the 1982 movie "The Toy" opposite of Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason. The film was directed by Richard Donner and was an adaptation of the 1976 French comedy film "Le Jouet." Unfortunately, the film was not well-received critically. However, it was a big commercial success, grossing nearly $50,000,000 in the United States and Canada.

Later in 1982, Schwartz also appeared in the film "Kidco" directed by Ronald F. Maxwell. The film was based on the real life purchase of public land in California in 1979 by a corporation owned by four children. The children were paid for the rights to the story and "Kidco" was produced. In 1983, he landed a role in the film "A Christmas Story." He played the character of Flick, a friend of the main character who gets his tongue stuck on a frozen flagpole. The movie has since became a very popular holiday classic film.

In 1985, Schwartz appeared in the television film "A Time to Live" with co-stars Liza Minnelli, Corey Haim, and Jeffrey DeMunn. The film was based on the 1982 book "Intensive Care" by author Mary-Lou Weisman and tells the story of the Weismans' experience raising their son with muscular dystrophy. The film was very well received, with Minnelli winning a Golden Globe for her performance. In 1986, he appeared in "Raiders of the Living Dead. In 1987, he appeared in episodes of "21 Jump Street" and "Rags to Riches."

In the late 1980s, Schwartz's acting career died down. He began working as a sports and movie memorabilia collectibles store called Sports and Movie Stuff along with his father, Dan Schwartz. The store is located in Simi Valley, California. He continues working at the store today.

In the 1990s, Schwartz starting working in the adult film industry in minor, non-sexual roles. He often worked behind the scenes in various administrative roles. While he began his work in the industry in non-sexual roles, he eventually transitioned to working in sexual roles in front of the camera. He appeared in the film "Beauty and the Beast: Part II" in 1990 and "Scotty's X-Rated Adventure" in 1996, among other films. He remained in the industry until 2000 when he decided to leave.

Schwartz later became interested in reinvigorating his acting career. In 2004, he appeared in "Skin Walker" and "Unseen Evil 2." In 2008, he appeared in "Community College" and "The Coffin." He also pursued other non-acting work. He spent some time working as a manager for other actors, but ultimately quit this role as he did not enjoy it. Since 2006, he has worked to help create a line of celebrity-based trading cards for Donruss, a trading card manufacturing company. He has obtained celebrity autographs for companies like Upper Deck, Razor, Leaf, and In the Game. In 2008, he began writing for the sports card magazine "Beckett." He was featured on the cover of the September 2008 issue of "Sports Card Monthly" along with Darren McFadden and Josh Hamilton.

In 2022, Schwartz reprised his role of Flick in the "A Christmas Story" sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas." The film takes place 33 years after the original movie and follows the original character, Ralphie, as he tries to make Christmas special for his family after his father dies. The Flick character owns a tavern in their home town. The film was released on HBO Max by Warner Bros. Pictures in November of 2022 and received generally positive reviews.

Personal Life

In 1989, Schwartz was in a relationship with the adult film actress Lynn LeMay. They later broke up. He then began a relationship with model Jaide Jones though their relationship also ended. In more recent years, Schwartz has keep his personal life out of the public eye and not much is known about his romantic life.

Schwartz has gotten involved with A Minor Consideration, a child actors' advocacy organization originally established in 1990. He held the position of president of the organization for some time. In 2010, one of his childhood friends, teen idol Corey Haim, died. Schwartz sold various collectible items related to Haim on eBay to help Haim's family.