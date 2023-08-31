Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 14, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Omaha Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Scott Porter's Net Worth

What is Scott Porter's Net Worth?

Scott Porter is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Scott Porter is known for his roles on such television series as "Friday Night Lights," "Hart of Dixie," "Ginny & Georgia," and "Lucifer." He has also lent his voice to a number of animated superhero series, including "Ultimate Spider-Man," "Avengers Assemble," and "Harley Quinn." On the big screen, Porter's credits include "Music and Lyrics," "Bandslam," and "The To Do List."

Early Life and Education

Scott Porter was born as Matthew Scott Porter on July 14, 1979 in Omaha, Nebraska. As a teenager, he went to Lake Howell High School in Winter Park, Florida, where he played as a wide receiver on the school football team. After graduating in 1997, Porter attended the University of Central Florida. While a student there, he sang in an a cappella group called 4:2:Five.

Career Beginnings on Stage

In 2005, Porter began his professional acting career on stage as part of the original off-Broadway cast of the hit musical comedy "Altar Boyz." He joined Tyler Maynard, Andy Karl, Ryan Duncan, and David Josefsberg in the ensemble.

Television Career

Porter first appeared on television in 2006. That year, he briefly took over the role of Casey Hughes on the CBS soap opera "As the World Turns," and made appearances on the shows "The Bedford Diaries" and "Ugly Betty." Porter had his breakthrough role later in the year as high school football quarterback Jason Street on the NBC sports drama series "Friday Night Lights." His character, who becomes paraplegic due to an injury in the pilot episode, was inspired by real-life high school player David Edwards. Porter was part of the main cast of "Friday Night Lights" for the show's first three seasons, and later returned as a guest star for the fifth and final season in 2010. That year, he played the recurring role of Nestor Willow on the science-fiction series "Caprica," and began playing the recurring role of Blake Calamar, a law firm investigator, on the legal drama series "The Good Wife." Porter had his next main role from 2011 to 2015, playing lawyer George Tucker on the CW series "Hart of Dixie." He starred alongside Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, Cress Williams, Wilson Bethel, and Tim Matheson.

From 2016 to 2017, Porter voiced the character Ben Reilly and his alter-ego Scarlet Spider in the fourth season of the Marvel animated superhero series "Ultimate Spider-Man." Meanwhile, in 2016, he played the recurring role of Homeland Security trainee Tim Armstrong in the second and third seasons of the CBS series "Scorpion," and made guest appearances on "Rosewood" and "Outcast." A couple years later, Porter voiced the White Wolf in the Marvel animated superhero series "Avengers Assemble." After appearing in episodes of "Charmed" and "Why Women Kill" in 2019, he returned to voice acting to play Flash in the DC Comics animated superhero series "Harley Quinn." In 2021, Porter began playing the main role of Mayor Paul Randolph on the Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia." Also on Netflix, he played Carol Corbett in the final two seasons of the fantasy series "Lucifer," based on the eponymous DC Comics character. Porter subsequently voiced George Stacy in the children's animated superhero series "Spidey and His Amazing Friends." In 2023, he played the recurring part of Orson in the short-lived Hulu musical romcom series "Up Here."

Film Career

Porter made his big-screen debut in the 2007 musical romance film "Music and Lyrics," playing one half of the duo that fronts the fictional band PoP! Following that, he appeared in the sports action comedy "Speed Racer," based on the popular manga and anime series, and the slasher film "Prom Night," a reboot of the 1980 film. Porter was in two more films in 2009: the musical romance "Bandslam" and the romcom "The Good Guy," in which he starred alongside Alexis Bledel and Bryan Greenberg. The next year, he played Randy in Lasse Hallström's adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel "Dear John," starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. Porter subsequently played Scott in the 2011 romcom "10 Years." He was in another romcom, "The To Do List," in 2013, playing Rusty Waters.

Video Games

Porter has voiced characters in numerous video games over the years. His credits include many Marvel and DC Comics superhero games, including "X-Men: Destiny," "Marvel Heroes," "Batman: Arkham Knight," "Lego DC Super-Villains," "Marvel's Avengers," and "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." Elsewhere, Porter voiced Luke in the episodic adventure game "The Walking Dead: Season Two," and voiced Lukas in the episodic point-and-click game "Minecraft: Story Mode." His other credits include "Madden NFL 18" and "Madden NFL 19," in which he voiced Colt Cruise, and "God of War Ragnarök," in which he voiced Norse god Heimdall.

Charity

Porter hosts an annual charity tournament called HeroClix for Huntington's, which supports the Huntington's Disease Society of America. He is a high-profile fan and promoter of HeroClix, a tabletop miniatures game featuring Marvel and DC Comics characters.

Personal Life

In 2013, Porter married casting director and former University of Texas cheerleader Kelsey Mayfield, whom he had first met on the set of "Friday Night Lights." The couple has a son named McCoy and a daughter named Clover.