Scott Glenn Net Worth:

What is Scott Glenn's Net Worth and Salary?

Scott Glenn is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Scott Glenn is known for his roles in such films as "Urban Cowboy," "The Right Stuff," "Silverado," and "The Silence of the Lambs," among many other titles. On television, he has had notable roles on the series "The Leftovers" and "Castle Rock," and played the character Stick in the Marvel Comics series "Daredevil" and "The Defenders." Glenn's other credits have included the films "W.," "Secretariat," "The Barber," and "The Bourne Ultimatum" and "The Bourne Legacy."

Early Life

Scott Glenn was born as Theodore Scott Glenn on January 26, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Theodore Sr. and Hope. He is of Irish and Native American descent. Growing up, Glenn was frequently ill, and was bedridden for a year with scarlet fever. As a young adult, he went to the College of William & Mary in Virginia, where he was an English major. Glenn subsequently enlisted in the US Marine Corps, spending three years in the service.

Career Beginnings

After serving in the Marines, Glenn worked for a while as a news and sports reporter for the Kenosha News in Wisconsin. He attempted to become a professional author, but struggled to write satisfactory dialogue. To remedy this, Glenn started taking acting classes. In 1965, he debuted on Broadway in the comedy play "The Impossible Years." Glenn also appeared in productions by the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, and helped direct student plays for acting teacher George Morrison. In 1968, he joined the Actors Studio.

Film Career, Part 1

In 1970, Glenn made his feature film debut in "The Baby Maker." The next year, he starred as a motorcycle gang member in the biker film "Angels Hard as They Come." Glenn went on to appear in a wide range of genres throughout the remainder of the decade. His credits included the Western horror film "Hex"; Robert Altman's musical ensemble dramedy "Nashville"; Jonathan Demme's action drama "Fighting Mad"; Francis Ford Coppola's psychological war film "Apocalypse Now"; and the coming-of-age comedy sequel "More American Graffiti." Glenn subsequently had one of his most memorable roles yet in 1980, playing ex-convict Wes Hightower in the Western romance "Urban Cowboy." This was followed by "Cattle Annie and Little Britches," "Personal Best," and "The Challenge." In 1983, Glenn portrayed astronaut Alan Shepard in the historical space drama "The Right Stuff," and also starred in Michael Mann's horror film "The Keep." His subsequent credits included "The River," "Wild Geese II," "Silverado," "Gangland: The Verne Miller Story," "Man on Fire," and "Miss Firecracker."

Glenn began the 90s with supporting roles in two major motion pictures: the submarine spy thriller "The Hunt for Red October" and Jonathan Demme's psychological horror film "The Silence of the Lambs," which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. He next starred in the Western "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys" and the firemen action thriller "Backdraft." In 1992, Glenn appeared as himself in Robert Altman's acclaimed black comedy "The Player." Following this, he had starring roles in three thrillers: "Extreme Justice," "Slaughter of the Innocents," and "Night of the Running Man." Glenn continued to be prolific on the big screen throughout the rest of the decade. His notable credits included "Tall Tale"; "Reckless"; "Edie & Pen"; "Courage Under Fire"; "Carla's Song"; "Absolute Power"; "Firestorm"; and "The Virgin Suicides."

Film Career, Part 2

In 2000, Glenn appeared in the survival thriller "Vertical Limit." This was followed by roles in "Training Day," "Buffalo Soldiers," and "The Shipping News." Next, Glenn appeared in "Puerto Vallarta Squeeze," based on the novel by Robert James Waller. In 2006, he was in the crime thriller "Journey to the End of the Night." The year after that, Glenn had supporting roles in "Freedom Writers," "Camille," and "The Bourne Ultimatum," playing CIA director Ezra Kramer in the lattermost film. Subsequently, Glenn appeared in three 2008 films: the comedy "Surfer, Dude," the romantic drama "Nights in Rodanthe," and the biographical film "W.," in which he portrayed former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Glenn returned to biographical territory in 2010 to portray Christopher Chenery, the owner of the titular thoroughbred, in the horse racing drama "Secretariat." The following year, he appeared in "Magic Valley" and the fantasy action film "Sucker Punch." In 2012, Glenn reprised his role as Ezra Kramer in the action thriller sequel "The Bourne Legacy"; he also played the father of Matthew McConaughey's character in the crime drama "The Paperboy." Among his other credits, Glenn has starred in the thrillers "The Barber," "Into the Grizzly Maze," and "Greenland."

Television Career

Glenn first appeared on the small screen in the 60s, showing up in episodes of "The Patty Duke Show," "Hawk," and "N.Y.P.D." In the 70s, he appeared in episodes of "The Young Lawyers," "Ironside," "Emergency!," and "Khan!," and was also in the television film "Gargoyles." Glenn continued to appear in television films in the 80s and 90s, with his credits including "Countdown to Looking Glass," "As Summers Die," "The Outside Woman," "Women & Men 2," "Past Tense," and "Naked City: Justice with a Bullet."

Television films were still Glenn's primary credits on the small screen in the 00s. He appeared in "A Painted House," "Homeland Security," "Gone, But Not Forgotten," "Faith of My Fathers," and "Code Breakers." In 2008, Glenn was in two episodes of the mystery dramedy series "Monk." His biggest role yet on a regular series came in 2014, when he began playing the recurring character Kevin Garvey Sr. on the HBO supernatural drama "The Leftovers." Glenn remained in that role through the show's conclusion in 2017. During this time, he played the character Stick on the Marvel Comics series "Daredevil" and "The Defenders," both of which were created for Netflix. Later, in 2018, Glenn had a recurring role as retired sheriff Alan Pangborn in the first season of the Hulu psychological horror series "Castle Rock."

Personal Life

In 1968, Glenn married Carol Schwartz. Following their betrothal, he converted to his wife's Jewish faith. Glenn and Schwartz have two daughters together.