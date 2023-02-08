Scott Foley Net Worth

What is Scott Foley's Net Worth and Salary?

Scott Foley is an American actor who has a net worth of $7 million. Scott Foley is probably best-known for his roles on the television shows "The Unit", "Felicity" and "Scandal". He appeared in 69 episodes of "The Unit", 84 episodes of "Felicity" and 100 episodes of "Scandal". He also had main roles on a number of short-lived shows, including "A.U.S.A.," "The Goodwin Games," "Whiskey Cavalier," and "The Big Leap." On the big screen, Foley has appeared in such films as "Scream 3," "Below," and "Let's Kill Ward's Wife," the lattermost of which he also wrote and directed.

Early Life and Education

Scott Foley was born on July 15, 1972 in Kansas City, Kansas to Constance and Hugh. He has two younger brothers. Due to his father's work as an international banker, he spent his childhood growing up in Japan and Australia. When Foley was 15, the family settled in St. Louis, Missouri. His mother passed away from cancer around this time. For his education, Foley went to Ladue High School and Clayton High School.

Television Career

Foley first appeared on television in a 1995 episode of the series "Sweet Valley High." A couple years later, he was in the television film "Crowned and Dangerous." Foley's breakthrough came in 1998. That year, he landed the main role of Noel Crane on the drama series "Felicity," starring Keri Russell as the titular character; he also played Cliff Elliot in five episodes of "Dawson's Creek." Upon the conclusion of "Felicity" in 2002, Foley took on the recurring role of animal trainer Sean Kelly on the sitcom "Scrubs." He played that role through 2009. During his years on "Scrubs," Foley appeared on some other shows. In 2003, he starred on the short-lived NBC sitcom "A.U.S.A." From 2006 to 2009, Foley starred as Sergeant First Class Bob Brown on the CBS action drama series "The Unit." Also in 2009, he starred in the miniseries "The Last Templar" and began a recurring role on the sitcom "Cougar Town."

In 2010, Foley started playing Henry Burton on the medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy"; he remained in that role through 2012. He had another recurring role from 2011 to 2012 on the fantasy horror series "True Blood," playing Patrick Devins. Following that, Foley starred on the short-lived sitcom "The Goodwin Games." He then landed one of his biggest roles yet, playing US Navy intelligence officer Jake Ballard on the political thriller series "Scandal," a part he played from 2013 until the show's end in 2018. During that time, Foley made appearances on "Undateable" and "Insecure," and lent his voice to the children's animated show "Goldie & Bear." His other credits have included starring roles on the short-lived series "Whiskey Cavalier," from 2019, and "The Big Leap," from 2021.

Film Career

Foley made his big-screen debut in 2000 as the villainous Roman Bridger in the slasher film sequel "Scream 3." The next year, he was in the heist drama "Stealing Time." In 2002, Foley appeared alongside Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Davis, Olivia Williams, Holt McCallany, and several others in the submarine thriller "Below."

After a 12-year break from the big screen, Foley returned in 2014 to make his feature-film directorial debut with the black comedy "Let's Kill Ward's Wife." He also wrote and starred in the film. Other cast members include Patrick Wilson, Donald Faison, and James Carpinello. Foley's next film role was in the 2017 Netflix comedy "Naked," starring Marlon Wayans.

Stage Career

Beyond the screen, Foley has acted in some stage productions. He made his Broadway debut in 2003 playing Denis McCleary in "The Violet Hour." A couple years after that, Foley appeared off-Broadway in a production of Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard." His next role on stage didn't come until 2014, when he played Michael Astor in "The Country House" in Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Scott was married to Jennifer Garner from 2000 to 2004. They met on the set of "Felicity." He has been married to Marika Dominczyk since 2007. Subsequently, in 2006, Foley got engaged to actress Marika Domińczyk, whom he married in 2007. Together, they have three children named Malina, Keller, and Konrad. In 2014, Domińczyk appeared in Foley's film "Let's Kill Ward's Wife."

Real Estate

In August 2012 Scott and Marika paid $2.133 million for a mansion set on 1.5 acres in Hidden Hills, California. For a few years that they owned the the home, which is located in an exclusive gated community, Kris Jenner was the immediate next door neighbor. Jenner sold her mansion in 2020 for $15 million. Scott Foley listed his mansion for sale in January 2021 for $5 million, ultimately accepting $4.5 million in March 2021.

In April 2020 Scott and Marika paid $2.275 million for a 10,000 square foot mansion in Westport, Connecticut that sits on 3.4 acres of lush property.