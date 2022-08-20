Scott Caan Net Worth:

What is Scott Caan's Net Worth and Salary?

Scott Caan is an actor, writer, director, photographer, and former rapper who has a net worth of $16 million. Scott Caan is best known for his role as Detective Sergeant Danny "Danno" Williams on the reboot of the police procedural television series "Hawaii Five-0." He also had a recurring role on the HBO series "Entourage." On the big screen, Caan has appeared in numerous films, including "Enemy of the State," "Varsity Blues," "Gone in 60 Seconds," "3 Geezers!," and the "Ocean's" trilogy.

Early Life

Scott Caan was born on August 23, 1976 in Los Angeles, California to actress and former model Sheila Ryan and actor James Caan. He is of German-Jewish descent, and has an older half-sister and three younger half-brothers.

Rap Career

In the 90s, Caan was a roadie for the hip hop groups House of Pain and Cypress Hill. He was also a rap artist himself, partnering with his friend Daniel Alan Maman, known professionally as the Alchemist, to form the hip hop duo the Whooliganz. Caan adopted the stage name Mad Skillz and Maman became Mudfoot. Eventually, the pair attracted the attention of Cypress Hill's B-Real, who invited Caan and Maman to join the hip hop collective Soul Assassins. The Whooliganz went on to tour the nation with Soul Assassins. Eventually, they landed a record deal with Tommy Boy Records and recorded their debut album, "Make Way for the W." However, the album was shelved and the Whooliganz were dropped from the label.

Film Career

After studying for a while at the Playhouse West acting school in Los Angeles, California, Caan launched his acting career in the mid-90s. He made his debut starring as the titular teenage malcontent in the 1995 crime drama "A Boy Called Hate," costarring his father. Caan was subsequently in "Aaron Gillespie Will Make You a Star," "Last Resort," and Gregg Araki's black comedy "Nowhere." In 1998, he appeared in three films: "Bongwater," "Nowhere to Go," and the political thriller "Enemy of the State," starring Will Smith and Gene Hackman. Caan concluded the decade with memorable roles in the coming-of-age film "Varsity Blues" and the crime drama "Black and White." In the former, he played Charlie Tweeder, a cocky, reckless wide receiver on a Texas high school football team.

Beginning the new millennium, Caan appeared in the crime drama "Boiler Room" and the action heist film "Gone in 60 Seconds." He also starred opposite David Arquette in the buddy comedy "Ready to Rumble." Next, Caan appeared in "American Outlaws," "Novocaine," and the remake of the heist comedy "Ocean's Eleven," in which he played mechanic Turk Malloy. He reprised this role in the sequels "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen." In 2003, Caan made his directorial debut with "Dallas 362," which he also wrote and starred in. He subsequently starred in "In Enemy Hands" and "Into the Blue," and had supporting roles in "Friends with Money" and "Lonely Hearts." In 2006, Caan directed his second film, "The Dog Problem," which he also starred in and wrote. He later wrote and starred in the 2009 romantic drama "Mercy." Caan's other film acting credits have included "Brooklyn Rules," "Stories USA," "Meet Dave," "A Beginner's Guide to Endings," "3 Geezers!," "Rock the Kasbah," and "Untogether."

Television Career

After shooting two television pilots that were ultimately unsold – ABC's "Learning to Fly" and Fox's "Cop House" – Caan landed his first major television role in 2009 on the HBO series "Entourage." For 19 episodes through the show's conclusion in 2011, he played the recurring role of Scott Lavin, a ruthless manager with Murray Berenson's management group.

In 2010, Caan began his biggest television role yet, playing the main role of Detective Sergeant Danny "Danno" Williams on CBS's reboot of the police procedural series "Hawaii Five-0." He co-starred alongside Alex O'Loughlin, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and Masi Oka, among others. The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot ran for ten seasons through 2020. For his performance in the first season, Caan earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. Among his other television credits, he appeared as Danno in an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" in 2012.

Hawaii Five-0 Salary

At his peak, Scott Caan earned $200,000 per episode of the show. That worked out to around $5 million per season in the later seasons.

Other Endeavors

Beyond acting, Caan is an avid photographer, having been inspired by cinematographer Phil Parmet, who worked on Caan's 2003 film "Dallas 362." Parmet also helped train Caan, teaching him about the basics of photography. In 2009, Caan published a collection of his photographs entitled "Scott Caan Photographs, Vol. 1." The 256-page book was edited and designed by Howard Nourmand.

Among his other endeavors, Caan has done volunteer work for the organization Surfers Healing, which teaches children with autism how to surf. He has also worked with similar groups including Life Rolls On and TheraSURF. Additionally, Caan has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Personal Life

With his girlfriend Kacy Byxbee, Caan has a daughter named Josie.