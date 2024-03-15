What is Scoot McNairy's Net Worth?

Scoot McNairy is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Scoot McNairy is known for his roles in such films as "Monsters," "Argo," "12 Years a Slave," "Gone Girl," and "Destroyer," among many others. He has also acted extensively on television, with notable credits including the series "Halt and Catch Fire," "True Detective," "Narcos: Mexico," and "Godless." McNairy's other credits include voice roles in the adult animated series "Pantheon" and "Invincible."

Real Estate

In 2010, Scoot bought a 32-acre ranch in Brenham, Texas. The gated estate features a 4,000 square foot main home, private lake and 180s log cabin guesthouse. His purchase price is not known, but he did list it for sale in July 2023 for $1.8 million, before ultimately removing the listing.

In March 2024, Scoot paid $3.2 million for a home in South Pasadena, California.

Early Life and Education

Scoot McNairy, whose real name is John McNairy, was born on November 11, 1977 in Dallas, Texas to Alicia and Stewart. As a kid, he performed in theater in after-school programs. McNairy went on to attend Lake Highlands High School, and then the University of Texas at Austin.

Career Beginnings

Interested in a career in cinematography, McNairy moved to Los Angeles to go to film school in the early 2000s. However, he dropped out after a year and started working in film production as a carpenter and set builder. Following that, McNairy worked as an extra. He eventually found a more stable job by appearing in television commercials.

Film Career

In the early 2000s, McNairy had small parts in such films as "Wonderland," "D.E.B.S.," "Sleepover," and "Herbie: Fully Loaded." He had his first starring role in 2007, in Alex Holdridge's independent romcom "In Search of a Midnight Kiss." Three years after that, McNairy starred opposite Whitney Able in the science-fiction horror film "Monsters," the feature directorial debut of Gareth Edwards. He went on to appear in "The Off Hours" and "A Night in the Woods" in 2011. McNairy had something of a career breakthrough in 2012, appearing in three major films: Andrew Dominik's "Killing Them Softly," Ben Affleck's "Argo," and Gus Van Sant's "Promised Land." With the cast of "Argo," he shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. "Argo" went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. McNairy subsequently appeared in the next Best Picture winner, Steve McQueen's "12 Years a Slave." The same year, he was in Lynn Shelton's "Touchy Feely." McNairy had a prolific year in 2014, appearing in six feature films: the action thriller "Non-Stop"; the dystopian Western "The Rover"; the black comedy "Frank"; the psychological thriller "Gone Girl"; the disaster thriller "Black Sea"; and the documentary "The Life and Mind of Mark DeFriest," in which he provided the voice of the titular man.

In 2015, McNairy appeared in "Lamb" and "Our Brand is Crisis." The following year, he played amputee Wallace Keefe in the DC superhero film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." McNairy was subsequently in the action thrillers "Sleepless" and "Aftermath" and the satirical war comedy "War Machine." In 2018, he appeared in the dramedy "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter" and the Nicole Kidman crime drama "Destroyer." McNairy closed out the decade with roles in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" and the thriller "The Parts You Lose." Kicking off the 2020s, he had a cameo in John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place Part II." After that, he appeared in Mike Mills's "C'mon C'mon." In 2022, McNairy was in four films: "Taurus," "Blonde," "Luckiest Girl Alive," and the adaptation of the children's book "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." His subsequent credits have included the coming-of-age drama "Fairyland," the action crime thriller "Blood for Dust," the horror comedy "Nightbitch," and the psychological thriller "Speak No Evil."

Television Career

McNairy first appeared on television in 2004 in an episode of the sitcom "Good Girls Don't…," which was short-lived. The next year, he appeared in episodes of "Six Feet Under" and "Close to Home." McNairy continued appearing in guest roles on various shows over the subsequent years, including "Jake in Progress," "How I Met Your Mother," "Bones," "The Shield," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." He landed his first main television role in 2014, playing Internet pioneer Gordon Clark in the AMC period drama series "Halt and Catch Fire." The critically acclaimed series ran for four seasons through 2017. McNairy subsequently played sheriff Bill McNue in the Netflix miniseries "Godless."

From 2018 to 2021, McNairy played DEA Special Agent Walt Breslin in the Netflix series "Narcos: Mexico," a spinoff of the crime drama series "Narcos." During that span of time, he also played Tom Purcell in the third season of "True Detective," and portrayed attorney Rod Rosenstein in the political drama miniseries "The Comey Rule." McNairy began doing voice acting for animated shows after that. From 2022 to 2023, he voiced Cody in the adult animated science-fiction series "Pantheon," and in 2023 voiced King Lizard in the adult animated superhero series "Invincible."

Music Videos

In addition to his film and television roles, McNairy has appeared in some music videos. He was in the 2002 music video for Death Cab for Cutie's "A Movie Script Ending," and later in the 2006 video for Regina Spektor's "Fidelity."

Personal Life

In 2010, McNairy married actress Whitney Able, with whom he starred in the film "Monsters" the same year. They had two children together before divorcing in 2019.