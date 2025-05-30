What is Sarah Wright's net worth?

Sarah Wright is an American actress and former fashion model who has a net worth of $13 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, actor Eric Christian Olsen. They have been married since 2012.

Sarah Wright first gained national attention with her role as Paige Chase on the Fox sitcom "Quintuplets," where she played the beautiful and quick-witted sister in a chaotic family of five. Wright followed this with recurring roles on network hits like "7th Heaven" and "The Loop," gradually establishing herself as a dependable supporting presence in both comedy and drama. She became a familiar face to mainstream audiences with appearances in films such as "Made of Honor," "21 & Over," and the critically acclaimed "American Made," in which she starred opposite Tom Cruise.

In addition to her acting career, Wright is a wellness advocate and entrepreneur. She co-founded the lifestyle and parenting platform Your Zen Mama and co-authored the book "Zen Mamas: Finding Your Path Through Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond." She is also the co-founder of a skincare line called BAEO (Bare Essentials Organics).

Early Life and Modeling Career

Sarah Fay Wright was born on September 28, 1983, in Louisville, Kentucky. Raised in a small-town setting, she began modeling at age 14 and quickly attracted attention from agencies that sent her to work in Japan, Greece, and other international markets. Traveling as a teenager helped her build independence and a worldly perspective at a young age.

Her modeling career not only exposed her to the entertainment industry but also gave her a foundation in performance and poise that proved valuable when she transitioned into acting. By the time she moved to Los Angeles to pursue television and film work, she already had years of professional experience in front of the camera.

Television Breakthrough

Wright's first significant acting break came in 2004 when she was cast as Paige Chase on "Quintuplets," a short-lived but memorable Fox sitcom. Her performance as the self-assured sister with a sharp tongue helped establish her comedic chops and led to additional opportunities in television.

She went on to star as Lizzy in "The Loop," a workplace comedy on Fox, and took on a recurring role as Jane on "7th Heaven," where she played a troubled young woman seeking redemption. Over the next several years, Wright appeared in a steady stream of guest roles on popular series including "Malcolm in the Middle," "CSI: Miami," "Veronica Mars," and "How I Met Your Mother."

In 2011, she had a memorable guest arc on "Parks and Recreation" as Millicent Gergich, the improbably gorgeous daughter of Jerry Gergich, adding to her growing list of scene-stealing comedic performances.

Film Roles

While much of her early success came on television, Wright also made an impact in feature films. She had supporting roles in romantic comedies like "Made of Honor" and "The House Bunny," often cast as the confident, attractive counterpart to the lead. Her performance in "21 & Over," a college party comedy, further demonstrated her comfort with ensemble casts and physical comedy.

Her most high-profile film role to date came in 2017 when she starred opposite Tom Cruise in "American Made." Playing Lucy Seal, the wife of pilot-turned-drug-runner Barry Seal, Wright was praised for bringing grit, heart, and humor to the part. The film's critical and commercial success introduced her to a broader international audience and showcased her ability to hold her own opposite one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Personal Life

Sarah Wright married actor Eric Christian Olsen in 2012, and the couple has since become known for their close-knit family dynamic and frequent collaborations on wellness-focused projects. They have three children together and announced in 2025 that they are expecting a fourth.

Zan Mama & BAEO Skincare

Outside of acting, Wright has invested her energy in building a supportive community for parents. Along with actress and friend Teresa Palmer, she co-founded Your Zen Mama, a website that offers advice and stories about pregnancy, motherhood, and holistic living. The success of the platform led to their co-authored book, "Zen Mamas," which blends personal anecdotes with practical guidance on navigating motherhood with mindfulness.

Sarah is also the co-founder of a skincare company called BAEO (Bare Essentials Organics).

Pacific Palisades House

In 2011, Eric paid $1.35 million for a home in the Pacific Palisades. In January 2025, this home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The family has since moved to Santa Barbara.