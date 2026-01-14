Sarah Sutherland Net Worth

What is Sarah Sutherland's net worth?

Sarah Sutherland is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Sarah Sutherland is best known for her role as Catherine Meyer on the HBO political satire "Veep." Over the show's seven-season run, Sutherland became a key part of one of the most critically acclaimed television comedies of its era. Her performance as the emotionally guarded, socially awkward daughter of Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Selina Meyer provided a subtle but essential counterbalance to the show's relentless cynicism.

Although she comes from a famous Hollywood family, Sutherland has built her career quietly, favoring ensemble work and character-driven storytelling over high-profile stardom. Rather than chasing leading roles or franchise exposure, she has cultivated a reputation as a thoughtful performer with sharp comedic instincts and an interest in the mechanics of television beyond acting alone. Her work on "Veep" demonstrated a restrained style that allowed her character to grow organically from a background figure into an emotional anchor within the series' larger political satire.

Early Life

Sarah Sutherland was born on March 31, 1988. She is the daughter of actor Kiefer Sutherland and Camelia Kath. She is the granddaughter of Donald Sutherland.

As a child, she experienced the entertainment industry from close proximity but was largely shielded from public attention. She grew up primarily in New York and Los Angeles, splitting time between her parents after their separation.

Sutherland attended New York University, where she studied philosophy and religion. Her academic background has often been cited as influential in shaping her measured approach to performance and her preference for projects with strong writing and thematic depth.

Acting Career

Sutherland's earliest screen appearances included small film roles such as "Mr. Bean's Holiday" and a handful of independent projects. Her breakthrough came in 2012 when she was cast on "Veep." Initially a supporting presence, her character Catherine Meyer gradually became more central, especially as the series explored the personal cost of political ambition.

Across more than 60 episodes, Sutherland's deadpan delivery and emotional restraint earned consistent praise. "Veep" went on to win multiple Emmy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the most influential political comedies in television history.