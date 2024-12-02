Sarah Snook Net Worth

What is Sarah Snook's net worth and salary?

Sarah Snook is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Sarah Snook is probably best known for playing the role of Shiv Roy on the HBO drama "Succession." She has also acted in such films as "These Final Hours," "Predestination," "The Dressmaker," "Pieces of a Woman," and "The Beanie Bubble." On the stage, Snook's credits include productions of "The Master Builder," "Saint Joan," and "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

Succession Salary

In the first two seasons of "Succession," Sarah earned $100,000 per episode. There were 10 episodes in each of the first two seasons. That worked out to $1 million per season, $2 million total. For the third season, her salary was bumped to $350,000 per episode, or $3.5 million for the season.

Early Life and Education

Sarah Snook was born on December 1, 1987, in Adelaide, Australia and was raised in suburban Eden Hills. She has two older sisters, and her parents divorced when she was still young. After attending St. John's Grammar School in Belair, Snook went to Scotch College on a drama scholarship. For her higher education, she attended the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney, graduating in 2008.

Television Career

Snook made her television debut in 2009 with a guest role on the Australian medical drama "All Saints." The following year, she starred as army nurse Lorna Whyte in the television film "Sisters of War," for which she won the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Television Drama. Snook became more prolific on the small screen in 2011, appearing in episodes of "Packed to the Rafters," "My Place," and "Spirited." Over the subsequent two years, she appeared in episodes of "Redfern Now" and "The Moodys." Snook had her next main role in 2015, starring opposite Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the two-part historical drama "The Secret River." Later in the year, she starred in "The Beautiful Lie," a six-part contemporary reimagining of Leo Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina." For both titles, Snook earned AACTA Award nominations. She went on to appear in the "Men Against Fire" episode of the science-fiction anthology series "Black Mirror" in 2016.

In 2018, Snook began her biggest role yet, as Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy on the HBO series "Succession." A left-leaning political fixer, her character is the youngest child and only daughter of Brian Cox's character Logan Roy, a media tycoon whose company his children are jockeying to take over. The other Roy children are played by Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, and Kieran Culkin. "Succession" was a huge critical success that won numerous awards during its four-season run through 2023. For her work, Snook won an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. She appeared on some other shows while "Succession" was still running, including an episode of the science-fiction anthology series "Soulmates" in 2020. Snook also voiced a main role on the animated sitcom "Koala Man," which premiered in early 2023. She went on to star in the 2025 Peacock series "All Her Fault," based on the novel by Andrea Mara.

Film Career

After appearing in the short films "Crystal Jam" and "The Best Man," Snook made her big-screen feature film debut in the 2011 erotic drama "Sleeping Beauty," starring Emily Browning. The next year, she starred in the romcom "Not Suitable for Children," for which she received an AACTA Award nomination for Best Actress. Snook subsequently appeared in the 2013 apocalyptic thriller "These Final Hours." In 2014, she starred in two films: the science-fiction action thriller "Predestination" and the supernatural horror film "Jessabelle." For the former, Snook won the AACTA Award for Best Actress. Snook went on to appear in four films in 2015: "The Dressmaker," "Oddball," "Holding the Man," and "Steve Jobs." In "Steve Jobs," she portrays real-life tech entrepreneur Andrea Cunningham.

In 2017, Snook appeared in the biographical drama "The Glass Castle," based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls. She followed that in 2018 with roles in the supernatural horror film "Winchester" and the thriller "Brothers' Nest." Snook next played Sarah Greenbaum, the wife of Seth Rogen's character Herschel Greenbaum, in the 2020 dramedy "An American Pickle." Later that year, she played the cousin of Vanessa Kirby's main character in the drama "Pieces of a Woman." Snook went on to star in the psychological horror film "Run Rabbit Run," which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival before being released on Netflix. Also in 2023, Snook starred alongside Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, and Geraldine Viswanathan in "The Beanie Bubble," about the Beanie Babies craze in the 1990s. She next voiced the main character in the 2024 stop-motion animated film "Memoir of a Snail."

Theater Career

Snook began her theater career while still in college, appearing in productions of "Macbeth" and "Gallipoli." After graduating, she acted in the State Theatre Company of South Australia's 2009 production of "King Lear." In 2016, Snook made her West End debut in a revival of Ibsen's play "The Master Builder," acting opposite Ralph Fiennes. A couple of years later, she played Joan of Arc in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of Shaw's "Saint Joan." Snook returned to the West End in 2024 to play all 26 roles in a production of "The Picture of Dorian Gray." For her prodigious work, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Personal Life

In 2020, Snook started dating Australian actor and comedian Dave Lawson. The couple married the next year and had a daughter in 2023.