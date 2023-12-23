What Is Sarah Rafferty's Net Worth?

Sarah Rafferty is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Sarah Rafferty is best known for playing Donna Paulsen on the USA Network series "Suits" (2011–2019). Sarah began starring as Dr. Katherine Walter on Netflix's "My Life with the Walter Boys" in 2023, and she has had recurring roles as Suzanne Britland on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" (2020) and Dr. Pamela Blake on NBC's "Chicago Med" (2021–2022). Rafferty has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Speakeasy" (2002), "Soccer Dog: European Cup" (2004), "Falling for Grace" (2006), "Four Single Fathers" (2009), and "Browse" (2020), the TV movies "Number One Son" (2006), "What If God Were the Sun?" (2007), and "All Things Valentine" (2016), and the television series "Tremors" (2003), "Six Feet Under" (2003), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004), "Second Time Around" (2004), "Bones" (2009), and "Brothers & Sisters" (2010). She also co-executive produced the 2017 Hallmark Channel Original Movie "A Harvest Wedding."

Early Life

Sarah Rafferty was born Sarah Gray Rafferty on December 6, 1972, in New Canaan, Connecticut. She is the daughter of Mary Lee Rafferty and Michael Griffin Rafferty Jr., and she has three older sisters, Ann, Maura, and Constance. Sarah has credited her parents with instilling a love of the arts in her. Mary Lee served as the Chairwoman of the English Department at the all-girls school Convent of the Sacred Heart, and Michael has had careers in oil painting and finance. Rafferty graduated from Phillips Academy in Massachusetts in 1989, then she majored in Theatre and English at New York's Hamilton College. As a junior, she studied theatre at the University of Oxford in England. Sarah graduated from Hamilton College magna cum laude in 1993, then she earned a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.

Career

Rafferty made her television debut in the 1998 TV movie "Trinity," then she guest-starred on "Law & Order" (1999), "Walker, Texas Ranger" (2001), "Third Watch" (2002), "CSI: Miami" (2002), "The District" (2002), "Without a Trace" (2003), "Six Feet Under" (2003), "The Practice" (2003), "Tremors" (2003), "Good Morning, Miami" (2003), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004), "Charmed" (2004), "Second Time Around" (2004), and "8 Simple Rules" (2004). Sarah's first feature film was 2000's "Mambo Café," then she appeared in "Speakeasy" (2002) "Soccer Dog: European Cup" (2004), "Falling for Grace" (2006), and "Four Single Fathers" (2009). She guest-starred on "Pepper Dennis" in 2006, and in 2007, she starred in the TV movies "What If God Were the Sun?" and "Football Wives." Next, Rafferty guest-starred on "Samantha Who?" (2008), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2009), "Numb3rs" (2009), "Bones" (2009), and "Brothers & Sisters" (2010) and appeared in the film "Small, Beautifully Moving Parts" (2011).

From 2011 to 2019, Sarah played Donna Paulsen on the legal drama "Suits," which aired 134 episodes over nine seasons. The show earned a "TV Guide" Award nomination for Favorite Drama Series in 2014 and People's Choice Award nominations for Favorite Dramedy in 2015 and Fantastic Cable TV Drama in 2016. Rafferty starred in the 2016 Hallmark Channel Original Movie "All Things Valentine," and in 2020, she appeared in the film "Browse" and had a recurring role as Suzanne Britland on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." From 2021 to 2022, she played Dr. Pamela Blake in 17 episodes of the NBC series "Chicago Med," and in 2023, she began starring as Dr. Katherine Walter on the Netflix teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys," which was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere.

Personal Life

Sarah married Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppälä on June 23, 2001, and they have two daughters, Oona Gray (born October 2007) and Iris Friday (born January 2012). Aleksanteri is American, but he is of Finnish descent, and he has worked as Kiitos Capital Management's Chief Investment Officer and the Angeleno Group's Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Rafferty has been friends with her "Suits" co-star Gabriel Macht since meeting at the 1993 Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Real Estate

In 2006, Sarah paid $1.787 million for a 1,691 square foot home in West Hollywood. She put the three-bedroom home on the market for $2.35 million in March 2019, and it sold for $2.46 million two months later. The property includes a swimming pool, fire pit, and wooden deck.