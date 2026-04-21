What is Sarah Pidgeon's net worth?

Sarah Pidgeon is an American actress who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Sarah Pidgeon built a strong foundation in theater and television before breaking into the mainstream with her portrayal of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the FX series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette." Starring opposite Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., Pidgeon moved into a leading role in a high-profile historical drama. Prior to that, she gained recognition through roles in "The Wilds" and "Tiny Beautiful Things." Her casting in "Love Story" marked a clear transition into top-billed projects centered on real-life figures.

Early Life

Sarah Pidgeon was born on July 7, 1996, in Birmingham, Michigan. She pursued acting through a structured academic path, attending Interlochen Arts Camp and later Interlochen Arts Academy. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Carnegie Mellon University, graduating in 2018.

Early Television Work

Shortly after graduating, Pidgeon began landing television roles, including appearances on "One Dollar" and "Gotham." These early credits helped her transition from training into professional screen work.

Breakthrough Roles

Pidgeon gained wider attention with the Amazon series "The Wilds," where she played Leah Rilke. She followed that with a key role in "Tiny Beautiful Things," portraying the younger version of Kathryn Hahn's character, a performance that drew strong critical response.

Stage Career and Recognition

In 2024, Pidgeon made her Broadway debut in the play "Stereophonic," earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

"Love Story" and Breakthrough

Pidgeon's highest-profile role came in 2026 when she was cast as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," opposite Paul Anthony Kelly. The role required her to portray a widely recognized public figure known for her reserved personality and influence on 1990s fashion.

Her performance significantly raised her profile and positioned her for larger film and television roles.