What is Sarah Clarke's Net Worth?

Sarah Clarke is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million dollars. That is a combined net worth with her husband, fellow "24" actor Xander Berkeley. Sarah Clarke is best known for playing Nina Myers on the television action crime series "24." She has also had major roles on such series as "Covert Affairs," "Bosch," "Trust Me," and "Men of a Certain Age." On the big screen, Clarke played Renée Dwyer in the "Twilight" film series.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Feb 16, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.62 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Sarah Clarke's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Sarah Clarke was born on February 16, 1972 in St. Louis, Missouri to Carolyn and Ernest. She attended John Burroughs School with "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm. They went to prom together. Next she went to Indiana University, where she studied fine art and Italian. Clarke developed an interest in acting during her senior year while she was studying abroad in Bologna, Italy. When she returned to the United States, she began studying architectural photography, and earned free acting lessons in exchange for her photos. Clarke went on to study and act at Circle in the Square Theatre School, the Axis Theater Company, and the Willow Cabin Theatre Company.

Career Beginnings

Clarke started her professional acting career with an appearance in an award-winning commercial for Volkswagen in 1999. She subsequently acted in a string of short films in the early 00s, including "Pas de deux," "All About George," and "The Accident."

Television Career

After making guest appearances in episodes of "Sex and the City" and "Ed," Clarke had her acting breakthrough playing the main role of Nina Myers on the action crime series "24." She starred alongside Kiefer Sutherland, Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, and Dennis Haysbert for the first season of the series in 2001, and for the subsequent two seasons appeared in a recurring role. After leaving "24" in 2004, Clarke appeared in episodes of "House," "Las Vegas," "Commander in Chief," and "Life"; she also acted in the television films "A House Divided" and "Alibi." Her next main role came in 2009 on the TNT drama "Trust Me," which only lasted for a single season. The same year, she began a recurring role on the TNT dramedy series "Men of a Certain Age," starring Ray Romano, Scott Bakula, and Andre Braugher. Clarke remained on the show until 2011.

In 2010, Clarke played the recurring role of Sister Carmel on the Canadian series "The Booth at the End." She continued to have recurring parts over the next few years. From 2011 to 2012, she played Katya Udinov on the action series "Nikita," and in the latter year played Lena Smith on another action series, "Covert Affairs." Following that, from 2013 to 2014, Clarke played Marla Jameson on the science-fiction series "The Tomorrow People," a remake of the British series of the same name. She was next in the television film "Line of Sight." Clarke began one of her biggest roles in 2015, playing the ex-wife of the title character on the police procedural streaming series "Bosch." She remained on the show through 2018. While on "Bosch," Clarke appeared in episodes of "NCIS" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Film Career

Clarke made her feature film debut in the 2002 thriller "Emmett's Mark." The following year, she played Birdie in the teen drama "Thirteen." Clarke's subsequent credits included "Human Error" and "Happy Endings." In 2008, she played Renée Dwyer, the mother of protagonist Bella Swan, in the fantasy romance "Twilight," based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer. Clarke would go on to reprise her role in the sequels "Eclipse," "Breaking Dawn – Part 1," and "Breaking Dawn – Part 2."

Among her other film credits, Clarke appeared in the 2009 comedy "Women in Trouble" and the 2010 drama "Bedrooms." In 2016, she was in the dramedy "Punk's Dead," a sequel to the 1998 film "SLC Punk!" Clarke was subsequently in the dramas "Shot" and "The Maestro." In 2021, she had a brief role in Sian Heder's "CODA," starring Emilia Jones as a child of deaf parents, played by Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin. A remake of the 2014 film "La Famille Bélier," the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Personal Life

In 2002, Clarke married actor Xander Berkeley, whom she had met on the set of "24" the previous year. He played her character's supervisor George Mason. The couple has two daughters named Olwyn and Rowan.